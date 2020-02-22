Packers re-sign kicker Mason Crosby to three-year contract

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst didn’t need any cautionary tales. The Green Bay Packers general manager wasn’t about to let veteran kicker Mason Crosby hit the open market.

The Packers and Crosby came to terms on a three-year contract Saturday, Crosby’s agent, Mike McCartney, announced via Twitter.

NFL Network reported that the deal is worth $12.9 million and will pay Crosby $6 million in 2020 and $9.5 million over the final two years of the deal. The four-year, $16.1 million deal Crosby signed in March 2016 expired after the 2019 season.

Coming off his best statistical season after making 91.7% of his field goal attempts, Crosby will turn 36 in September, just before the 2020 season kicks off. Having joined the team as a 2007 sixth-round pick out of Colorado, he’s entering his 14th season and will be 38 when this deal expires.

Asked during a Q&A session with a handful of beat writers on Friday whether other teams’ struggles with unproven kickers served as cautionary tales for the Packers and convinced him of the importance of keeping Crosby, Gutekunst expressed confidence that the team would be able to get a deal done.

