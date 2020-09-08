Packers' Rashan Gary looks to turn disappointing rookie season into breakout Year 2

GREEN BAY — Rashan Gary didn’t just spend his offseason working out and posting clips of those sessions on social media. For as much attention as those videos got when they went viral among Green Bay Packers fans on Twitter, it was what the former first-round pick did privately that might have an even greater impact on his performance this season.
He took a long, hard look at himself and his game after an admittedly disappointing season last year.
“This offseason, I went into the lab, watched a lot of film from last year,” the second-year outside linebacker and former No. 12 overall pick said in a Zoom video call with reporters last week. “And to be honest, I didn’t like the player that I was and what I was giving the Green Bay Packers.”
What he saw was a player who wasn’t as focused as he needed to be and whose fundamentals were less than stellar.
“It was me working on my hands, working on my pad level, my get-off, just different parts of my game and just coming back focused with the right mindset, to just help the team any way I can to be that impact player,” Gary continued. “To be honest, it’s just me being more comfortable, me understanding my part in the defense, and just me having fun and letting my talents be shown.”
So far, he’s done exactly that — albeit without any preseason games to showcase his improvement. The unveiling should come Sunday, when the Packers kick off the 2020 season against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where Gary figures to be on the field a lot — both taking some snaps off of Za’Darius and Preston Smith’s workloads, as well as joining them on the field in some of defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s pass-rush packages.
“You're always apprehensive when guys are out of the building for a long time. And not having a traditional spring — not just Rashan, but everybody — you're always like, ‘OK, how are they going to come back?’” Pettine said last week. “To Rashan's credit, I think how he handled his business when he was not here was tremendous, very professional. He's come in, he looks great.
“You can tell he's worked on some things that we talked to him about before we left — his get-off, his pad level. We knew he was raw last year — we've talked about this a bunch — but he's taken tremendous strides in an environment where he very easily could have not made strides because of us not being hands-on with him.
“He maximized the time and really took it to heart. He wants to be great. He's certainly put the time and effort in to get headed in that direction.”
Just as importantly, the 6-foot-5, 277-pound Gary not only made a strong impression at the start of camp but carried that momentum through the remainder of preseason practices, looking especially sharp in the team’s final practice inside Lambeau Field on Aug. 30.
“He's starting to understand how to rush,” outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said. “Things start to slow down when you know and understand this defense. That's where we're at with him right now. He's having a good camp, working his technique and his moves, now let's take it to that next level of setting somebody up and getting him to do what you want him to do. So that's the big thing he's working on right now, and he's slowly getting that.”
That quasi-scrimmage was the closest approximation to game-like conditions that coach Matt LaFleur and his staff could conjure up, though, so just how effective the new-and-improved Gary can be is still something of a mystery. But it’s clear he’ll play a vital role Sunday against the Vikings and figures to do so moving forward if the in-season production matches the preseason hype.
“I think ‘Pett’ and the defensive staff have done such a great job of putting him in advantageous positions,” LaFleur said. “The work that he puts in on a daily basis with Mike Smith, I think Mike’s a great teacher and developer, and they’re constantly working on their pass rush moves.
“Rashan is extremely talented. I can’t speak enough about his work ethic. We’ve just got to make sure he continues to take those right steps, and then when he gets in whatever situation, he knows exactly what to do. I think that’s the key for him, just knowing what to do at all times. I’m excited about what he can bring to our defense.”
For his part, Gary says he’s willing to do whatever that is, and he’s particularly excited about being on the field with the Smith Bros.
“Y'all are going to see all three of us on the field, and y'all are going to see how much havoc we bring,” Gary said with a smile.
Last season, with the Smiths both playing nearly 85% of the defensive snaps, Gary’s playing time was limited. Despite playing in all 18 games (including playoffs), he played only 256 snaps — including just three snaps in the season-ending NFC Championship Game loss at San Francisco — on defense, registering 30 tackles (14 solo), two sacks, three tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery, seven quarterback hits and 19 quarterback pressures.
With more playing time, those numbers are rightly expected to skyrocket.
“When I said (I saw) the player that I didn’t like, I could see more. I know what I can bring to the table,” Gary said. “I know the player that I am and can be. Just having high aspirations, high goals and wanting to produce for an organization that gave me a chance at a lifetime dream, I take that to heart. I’ve got to come back the best me, and I feel like I’m doing that day by day.”
