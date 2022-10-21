Packers' Randall Cobb finds silver lining in ankle injury

GREEN BAY — The tears were real, and so was Randall Cobb’s fear that his second stint with the Green Bay Packers — as well as his 12-year NFL career — were over.

That’s why the Packers veteran wide receiver’s emotions overcame him as he rode shotgun in a medical cart on his way from the sideline to the home locker room after suffering a left ankle injury during the Packers’ loss to the New York Jets last Sunday at Lambeau Field.

“I felt something pop,” Cobb said Friday, after the Packers ruled him out for this Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. “And I thought, ‘This is the way it ends.’”

As it turns out, Cobb’s season isn’t in fact over. He avoided the season-ending broken leg he feared he’d suffered and instead has a high-ankle sprain similar to the one he suffered during the 2016 season, he said Friday. That the Packers’ medical staff has told him he’ll be sidelined anywhere from two to six weeks, but he will return later in the year.

“It’s nice to have the good news and to know that I’ll be able to come back,” Cobb said.

“I thought I was done, so the fact that I know that I’ll be able to come back and play at some point during this year, that’s all the motivation I need.”

The Packers could put Cobb on injured reserve before Sunday’s game — that would allow him to count the matchup with the Commanders as the first of the four games he’d have to miss if placed on IR before being designated to return — or, if they think he can be back in less than four weeks, they can simply carry him on the active roster and deactivate him on game days.

Cobb’s injury timing during his two seasons back with the Packers has been horrible. Last year, after general manager Brian Gutekunst traded for him at quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ behest, Cobb suffered a core muscle injury during the team’s Nov. 28 win over the Los Angeles Rams — with the injury occurring during a 7-yard touchdown catch that was part of a five-reception, 95-yard first half Cobb put together that day. Cobb managed to return for the team’s season-ending playoff loss to San Francisco.

Then came last Sunday’s injury, which happened a week after Cobb caught seven passes for a team-best 99 yards in the Packers Oct. 9 loss to the New York Giants in London. For the season, Cobb has 18 receptions for 257 yards, including six catches for 102 yards on third down — all of which picked up first downs.

Asked about his not-so-impeccable injury timing, Cobb replied, “I mean, this has been my career, unfortunately. … It’s like I’m in the loop, just try to continue to push through the injuries and have the same mentality — attack my rehab and get back as fast as I can.”

Cobb’s 2016 high-ankle sprain cost him the final two weeks of the regular season, but he came back for the playoffs and caught five passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns in an NFC wild card win over the Giants at Lambeau Field — including a 42-yard Hail Mary touchdown right before halftime.

“I missed a couple weeks and then came back for the playoff game against the Giants, the ‘Hail Mary’ game,” Cobb said. “Last time I came out of this (with) three touchdowns against the Giants in the playoff game, so we’ll see. Luckily, it’s not as serious as what it could’ve been.”

Health watch

Along with Cobb, the Packers also ruled out wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and offensive lineman Jake Hanson (biceps) for Sunday and held off — at least for the time being — on activating wide receiver Sammy Watkins from injured reserve.

Watkins, who missed the past four games with a hamstring injury, practiced all week, but head coach Matt LaFleur was non-committal about him playing.

“It’s kind of up in the air right now, I would say,” LaFleur said. “He’s gotten through practice the last couple days. So, we’ll see how he responds. Certainly, I think we’d like to get him out there. But, at the same time, you don’t want to put a guy at further risk. So, we’ll just kind of see where he’s at.”

If the Packers are without Cobb, Watson and Watkins, that would leave them with Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers and rookie seventh-round pick Samori Toure, who has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut. If the Packers want to bring up practice-squad Juwann Winfree, they’d have to do so by signing him to the 53-man roster because they have used all three of his available game-day elevations.

Line set? ‘Maybe’

If the Packers are reshuffling their offensive line on Sunday — by starting Yosh Nijman at right tackle and moving Elgton Jenkins inside to guard — LaFleur wasn’t telling anyone on Friday.

Asked if he knows who his starting five will be, LaFleur replied simply, “Maybe.”

After declining to say who that group will be, LaFleur added, “I think everything, until we kick off, (is fluid). We’re always up for whatever we think is going to give us the best opportunity to win. But I’ll just leave it at that.”