Packers rally from ‘It’s not going to be our year’ moment to beat Mike McCarthy, Cowboys

GREEN BAY — Tied at halftime with the Dallas Cowboys, in a season where just about everything that could go wrong had, everything was falling apart once more for the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, who’d had a 58-yard touchdown earlier in the game, appeared to slow down or lose sight of the ball on a potential 42-yard TD, forcing the Packers to punt.

Then, when the much-maligned Green Bay defense forced a rare three-and-out punt, returner Amari Rodgers fumbled the ball right back — and the Cowboys turned it into a Tony Pollard touchdown to reclaim the lead.

And when quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the offense went three-and-out when they got the ball back, ending in a 9-yard sack, the Cowboys easily marched 86 yards for a 35-yard Dak Prescott-to-CeeDee Lamb touchdown for a 14-point lead.

If ever there was a time for the Packers to quit, this was it.

And Aaron Rodgers knew it.

“That was a chance for guys to (say), ‘Ah, it's not our season — 3-7 … What are we doing in the offseason? It's not going to be our year,'” the four-time NFL MVP quarterback said after his team rallied for a 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys — a triumph that snapped a five-game losing streak and maybe, just maybe, will turn out to be an inflection point that turns around the season.

“Sometimes you can't explain the feelings that you have and the energetic waves that come and go during the week, but I just had a feeling all week we were going to win this game. I wish it was like that every single week — and there was a time when we won 19 in a row where I think it was — but for whatever reason, I just felt something a little different this week.

“Part of it's probably the rock-bottom feeling, and a reset personally and (maybe) a reset for our squad for some individuals, but it just felt like energetically something was going to go our way. We stuck together in the fourth. It didn't look great, and your mind starts wandering a little bit.

“That was a turning point for us, hopefully a turning point that leads us to go on a streak.”

Added head coach Matt LaFLeur: “You hope it propels you and give you some confidence. I do think it’s tough, anytime you go through a stretch like that, it’s hard to shut out the negativity. … You just can’t let that affect what you believe. Again, super proud. But it is only one win.”

But a much-needed one, to be sure. And while veteran kicker Mason Crosby’s 28-yard field goal with 3 minutes, 6 seconds left in OT won it, there were plenty of others who made it possible, including:

• Watson, who finished with four catches for 107 yards, including touchdowns of 58, 39 and 7 yards;

• Safety Rudy Ford, who went from primarily playing special teams to being inserted into the defensive sub packages and delivered two interceptions, both of which led to touchdowns;

• Running backs Aaron Jones (24 carries, 138 yards, one touchdown) and AJ Dillon (13 carries, 65 yards), who carried the run-oriented game plan that LaFleur and Rodgers committed themselves to;

• Wide receiver Allen Lazard, who had a quiet night until his 36-yard catch-and-run on a slant in overtime to set up Crosby’s kick;

• And, of course, Rodgers, who had his best, most-efficient statistical game (14 of 20 for 224 yards and 146.7 passer rating) and stuck with the game plan while making the critical, gotta-have-it throws that had eluded him all too often during the losing streak.

“We’ve seen what we can be, and we’ve seen that it was only us getting in our own way,” Watson said of the losing streak. “All we had to do was believe. Coach said it before the game: ‘Just believe. Believe in ourselves, believe in us as a team.’ And I think that’s what we did on each and every play this game, and that helped us stay in it — and obviously come out on top.”

Facing a Cowboys team that was an astonishing 195-0 in its storied history in games in which they led by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, the Packers’ comeback from their 28-14 deficit began when, on third-and-3 from Green Bay’s 31-yard line with 1:23 left in the third quarter, Rodgers scrambled for a 7-yard gain to keep the drive alive.

Two plays after that, Rodgers hit Sammy Watkins for a 15-yard gain across the middle on the final play of the third quarter, but the drive stalled, leaving Rodgers & Co. facing fourth-and-7 from the Dallas 39.

That’s when Rodgers found Watson cutting across the field with two steps on Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, hit him in stride at the 12-yard line and Watson powered across the goal line to make it 28-21.

The Cowboys managed a pair of first downs on their next possession but ultimately had to punt after Prescott threw incomplete on third-and-9 from the Dallas 37.

But despite starting at their own 11, the Packers quickly moved into scoring position with runs by Dillon (17 yards) and Jones (23 yards) and a 9-yard Watkins catch leading to first-and-goal from the Dallas 7.

Lining up under center, Rodgers dropped back, faked a handoff to Jones and spotted Watson crossing through the middle of the end zone, delivered the ball on time and tied the game.

While things got a bit ugly in the final 2 minutes — the Green Bay defense got Rodgers the ball back with a three-and-out stop, only to watch LaFleur squander the final series and incur Rodgers’ sideline ire for being so conservative — the Packers defense delivered a fourth-and-3 stop at the Green Bay 35-yard line on the opening possession of overtime.

After the turnover on downs, Rodgers hit Lazard for the 36-yard gain to the Dallas 20, and Crosby won it two plays later, leaving LaFleur struggling to compose himself after coming off the field and before addressing the team in the locker room.

“I had to kind of gather myself quickly and, then, talking in front of the team …” LaFleur began, before his eyes welled with tears and he bowed his head. “You know, I care about these guys. We put a lot into this. And it is tough at times.

“It means a lot to us. And to be down and fight and continue to fight, that’s what you want to see.”