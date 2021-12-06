Packers quarterback Jordan Love placed on reserve/COVID 19 list

The Green Bay Packers placed reserve quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday.
Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
As a vaccinated player, Love being on the list means he tested positive and can return to the team as soon as he tests negative two days in a row.
If Aaron Rodgers doesn't practice this week, Kurt Benkert will take the first-team reps.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Reed Southmayd
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today