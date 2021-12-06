 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Packers quarterback Jordan Love placed on reserve/COVID 19 list
0 Comments
topical alert

Packers quarterback Jordan Love placed on reserve/COVID 19 list

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers placed reserve quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday.

Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

As a vaccinated player, Love being on the list means he tested positive and can return to the team as soon as he tests negative two days in a row.

If Aaron Rodgers doesn't practice this week, Kurt Benkert will take the first-team reps.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics