GREEN BAY — Early last week, someone pointed out to Aaron Rodgers that he’d seemed to be breaking the pocket less often and taking off on fewer runs than past years. The stats bore it out; through three games, the Green Bay Packers quarterback had just five rushing attempts for 7 yards and that was including a kneel-down for minus-1 yard.
“I'm just lulling them to sleep, making them think I can't run anymore,” Rodgers joked.
In truth, Rodgers was merely biding his time — and doing what he could to follow coach Matt LaFleur’s philosophy by getting the ball out of his hand more quickly and reducing the number of instances where he’d hold onto the ball in hopes of finding a big down-the-field play. He hadn’t completely eliminated those from his repertoire, of course; he was just trying to do it less than he did in past years.
It did mark a significant change. Even last season, when he suffered a tibial plateau fracture and torn MCL in the season opener and played through the injury, he still ran 43 times for 269 yards.
“I don't mind running. I love getting out of the pocket, extending plays when nothing's there,” Rodgers said. “I'd rather throw it first out of the pocket. I'm looking for conversions with my arm more than with my legs. But there will be a time when I'll need to extend plays with my legs, and I've got to make it happen.”
That time came during last Thursday night’s 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. With the Eagles playing mostly two deep safeties, opportunities presented themselves for Rodgers to take off and run — and he did, to the tune of five rushes for 46 yards.
In fact, Rodgers showed that at age 35 he still has the ability to make plays with his outside-the-pocket movements — much to the surprise of some critics.
“(The media) was kind of questioning some of my athleticism,” Rodgers said with a smirk. “Kind of put that to bed for a couple weeks.”
Two runs in particular were noteworthy.
The first came on the Packers’ game-tying touchdown drive during the third quarter. On second-and-10 from their own 28-yard line, Rodgers felt the pocket collapsing, stepped up, juked first-team all-pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox — leaving Cox slapping the Lambeau Field turf in disgust — and sprinted past linebacker Nigel Bradham before diving headfirst to finish off a 14-yard gain, jump-starting a drive that would end in a touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Graham.
The second was during the fourth quarter, with the Packers trailing by a touchdown and facing third-and-8 from their 25-yard line with 4 minutes, 26 seconds left. They’d just come up empty on four plays at the Eagles’ 1-yard line, and after the defense got the ball back, the offense was in danger of having to punt it away and hope the defense could get yet another stop.
Instead, Rodgers again sensed the pocket disintegrating, ran forward, contemplated throwing a short pass to running back Aaron Jones and then took off for the first-down marker, again diving headfirst for an 11-yard gain before Eagles defenders Johnathan Cyprien and Bradham could get him. The drive ended in Bradham’s victory-clinching interception.
“They covered us up pretty good, had a little pressure,” Rodgers said of the second run. “So I moved left and once I moved left I was really trying to dump it somewhere but I realized maybe if I darted to the right a little bit that I could probably fall forward for a first down.”
Rodgers’ 46-yard rushing performance turned out to be the Packers’ only bright spot in the ground game, as their other 15 attempts (13 by Jones, one by wide receiver Geronimo Allison on a jet sweep and one by fullback Danny Vitale) resulted in just 31 net yards.
“I think he was awesome,” quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy said of Rodgers’ runs. “I thought his pocket presence was really good, I thought his pocket movements were really good."
"I didn’t think he was quick to scramble; I thought he let them come to him and then he took advantage when the holes came. I thought he just had a good feel, a good presence about himself all night.”