Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ ayahuasca trip won’t lead to NFL discipline, league says

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers can talk all he wants about his ayahuasca journey he took while in Peru more than two years ago and the more recent one he took during the offseason. The Green Bay Packers' four-time NFL MVP quarterback isn’t going to get into any trouble with the league for his hallucinogenic trip.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed in an email Monday afternoon that Rodgers would not be deemed in violation of the league’s policies on substances of abuse or on performance-enhancing substances because ayahuasca is not on the banned list.

Rodgers, who shared in detail his experience with the psychedelic plant-based substance during a 2½-hour conversation on his friend Aubrey Marcus’ podcast, said he used ayahuasca during a visit to Peru in early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed the globe. Rodgers narrowly got out of the country before lockdown.

Then, Rodgers told NBC Sports’ Peter King in an interview last week that he used the substance again this past offseason.

“We put together a trip to Peru (in 2020) and had a great experience. Then I went again this offseason and had another beautiful experience,” Rodgers told King. “Different, very different. Different size group, different amount of days.

“We sat three different nights with the medicine. I came in with an intention of doing a lot of healing of other relationships and bringing in certain people to have conversations with. Most of the work was around myself, and figuring out what unconditional love of myself looks like of myself. In doing that, allowing me to understand how to unconditionally love other people, but first realizing it’s got to start with myself. I’ve got to be a little more gentle with myself and compassionate and forgiving because I’ve had some negative voices, negative self-talk, for a long time. A lot of healing went on.”

Ayahuasca does contain a substance referred to as DMT, and the NFL does have a DMT on its list of banned substances. But the banned DMT is dimethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance. The DMT in ayahuasca is dimethyltryptamine, and they are different substances with different actions, McCarthy wrote.

Rodgers said during the podcast that he believed his experience with ayahuasca helped him to his 2020 and 2021 NFL MVP awards.

"I don't think it was a coincidence,” he said.

It’s hard to imagine Rodgers not knowing whether or not he could get in trouble with the league before ingesting ayahuasca or before telling the story of it. Obviously, had the substance been banned by the NFL’s policy, Rodgers would have been subject to entry into the league’s substance-abuse program and could have been suspended as well.

Asked earlier in the day if he was concerned about Rodgers being in trouble with the league, head coach Matt LaFleur responded, “I really haven't given it much thought at all.”

Hamilton takes his shot

Last week, LaFleur acknowledged how wide open the outside linebacker competition is behind starters Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. On Monday, LaDarius Hamilton had the kind of practice that gets coaches’ attention — and leads to more opportunities and perhaps a spot in the defensive rotation.

Granted, Hamilton was with the second unit, but he was a one-man wrecking crew during an 11-on-11 period, registering a sack and two tackles for loss after forcing an interception earlier in practice.

At times, Hamilton looked unblockable.

“Man, I would never say that,” he said, smiling. “This is the NFL, so any given day — like the old saying about 'any given Sunday' — anything can happen. So I’ve just got to work.”

Hamilton, who saw action in six games last season after the Packers signed him off Tampa Bay’s practice squad in September, is competing with Jonathan Garvin, Randy Ramsey, Tipa Galeai and Kingsley Enagbare — all unproven players behind Smith and Gary.

Extra points

As expected, LaFleur announced that No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love will start Friday night’s preseason opener at San Francisco — as well as the team’s Aug. 19 game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. But, LaFleur left open the possibility that Rodgers might play at Kansas City in the Aug. 25 preseason finale. “We’ll probably look at it after New Orleans,” LaFleur said. “So don’t ask me for a couple weeks.” … Cornerback Keisean Nixon, who was activated from the non-football injury list one day earlier, ended the No. 1 offense’s 2-minute drill with an interception against Rodgers. … While safety Darnell Savage’s hamstring injury is mild, LaFleur said “I wouldn't anticipate him practicing at all this week.” … Wide receiver Randall Cobb dropped out of practice early, but it was merely for veteran rest. Cobb, in his 12th NFL season, turns 32 later this month.