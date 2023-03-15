GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers is not a New York Jet … yet.

But, the four-time NFL MVP quarterback made it abundantly clear on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube on Wednesday that he will no longer wear a Green Bay Packers uniform.

Rodgers arrived at that realization after, he said, the organization decided it didn’t want him anymore after 18 seasons with the franchise and 15 as its starting quarterback.

“At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday I’ve made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t been holding anything up at this point. It’s been compensation the Packers are trying to get for me, kind of digging their heels in.”

Rodgers said the holdup of him joining the Jets hasn’t been his indecision on whether he wants to play a 19th NFL season, it’s that the Packers haven’t been able to reach an accord with the Jets on trade compensation.

Rodgers said he entered his darkness retreat last month thinking the Packers still wanted him to be their quarterback in 2023 but emerged hearing the opposite — that general manager Brian Gutekunst and the club wanted to move on from him and have 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love to be the starter.

“Everything I was told the week I was in Green Bay (after the season ended) was that they wanted (me back). … That was the information I was going on,” Rodgers said. “When I came out of the darkness, something changed.

“I came back to my phone after five days off of it and when I got back to that little shack where there’s one bar of WiFi … I realized that there’d been a little bit of a shift. I heard from multiple people that I trust that there was some shopping going on, that (the Packers) were interested in moving me.”

Rodgers said he “went into the darkness 90% retiring, 10% playing.” But once he learned that the Packers no longer wanted him, Rodgers essentially said, that changed. In turn, he said unequivocally Wednesday that he now wants to play for the Jets.

“Now, it’s about the reality of the situation,” Rodgers said. “I get it. I’m not upset about it. I have nothing but love in my heart for every Packer fan and everybody that works in the organization.

“They want to move on. They don’t want me to come back. They want to move on with Jordan. That’s awesome. He’s a great kid, he’s had a great year getting better on the look team. … But the fact of the matter is, you’ve got an aging face of the franchise for the last 15 years that it’s time to do right by. And just listen to (the Packers’) language.”

Rodgers then referenced team president/CEO Mark Murphy’s comments during the WIAA girls state high school basketball tournament, in which Murphy referred to Rodgers’ career in the past tense and said the team would take him back if things didn’t work out the way the organization wanted them to.

"I (expletive) love that city. I love that organization and always going to have love for that organization,” Rodgers said. “The facts are, right now, they want to move on. And now so do I."

