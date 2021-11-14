 Skip to main content
Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay shuts out the Seattle Seahawks
Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay shuts out the Seattle Seahawks

Check out some of the top performances from the Green Bay Packers' 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers making his return, the Green Bay Packers (8-2) bounced back from last week's loss with a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 

Follow the State Journal's postgame coverage below to get the latest updates on all the Week 10 storylines:

