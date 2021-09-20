 Skip to main content
Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay rolls past Detroit Lions with dominant second half
With the Green Bay offense rolling behind strong performances from Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones and the Packers defense holding tight in the second half, the Packers took down the Detroit Lions 35-17 in an NFC North battle Monday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 

Follow the State Journal's postgame coverage below to get the latest updates on all the Week 2 action:

