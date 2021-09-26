 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay pulls off last-minute comeback to down 49ers
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay pulls off last-minute comeback to down 49ers

  • 0

Get to know all nine players taken by the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) pulled off a last-minute rally of their own after the San Francisco 49ers (2-1) scored a touchdown with less than a minute remaining, escaping California with a 30-28 victory on Mason Crosby's last-second field goal Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. 

Follow the State Journal's postgame coverage below to get the latest updates on all the Week 3 action:

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ryder Cup fans gathered at the No. 1 tee box provide energy prior to the start of Sunday Singles matches

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics