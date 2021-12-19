 Skip to main content
Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay holds off the Baltimore Ravens
Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay holds off the Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers (11-3) locked up the NFC North Division title when they held on for a 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens (8-6) on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. 

Follow the State Journal's postgame coverage below to get the latest updates on all the Week 15 storylines:

