 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay falls to the Kansas City Chiefs
0 Comments
alert top story topical

Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay falls to the Kansas City Chiefs

  • 0

Check out some of the top performances from Green Bay's 24-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28 in Week 8 of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The Green Bay Packers (7-2) saw their winning streak end at seven games — with Jordan Love filling in at quarterback as Aaron Rodgers was sidelined due to COVID-19 — after the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) held on for a 13-7 victory Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Follow the State Journal's postgame coverage below to get the latest updates on all the Week 8 storylines:

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers LB Jack Sanborn discusses Wisconsin's blowout win over Rutgers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics