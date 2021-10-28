 Skip to main content
Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay escapes with victory over the Arizona Cardinals
Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay escapes with victory over the Arizona Cardinals

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (7-1) extended their winning streak to seven games when they handed the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) their first loss of the season, holding on for a 24-21 victory on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. 

Follow the State Journal's postgame coverage below to get the latest updates on all the Week 8 storylines:

