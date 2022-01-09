 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay drops regular-season finale to Detroit Lions
Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay drops regular-season finale to Detroit Lions

The Green Bay Packers (13-4) rested several starters ahead of the playoffs and it proved costly as the Detroit Lions (3-13-1) pulled out a 37-30 victory in an NFC North battle Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. 

Follow the State Journal's live coverage below to get the latest updates on all the Week 18 storylines:

