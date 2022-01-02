 Skip to main content
Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay crushes Minnesota Vikings to earn playoff bye
Packers postgame: Follow live coverage after Green Bay crushes Minnesota Vikings to earn playoff bye

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) clinched the NFC's top seed and the lone playoff bye that comes with it after pulling away for a 37-10 victory over the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings (7-9) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 

Follow the State Journal's postgame coverage below to get the latest updates on all the Week 17 storylines:

