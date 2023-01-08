Packers’ playoff dreams die with 20-16 loss to already-eliminated Lions

GREEN BAY — With everything to play for against a team with nothing to lose, the Green Bay Packers’ run to the postseason came to an abrupt and disappointing end Sunday night.

Knowing they were in the NFC playoffs as the seventh and final seed with a victory on their home turf of Lambeau Field, the Packers went down in defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions 20-16 — ending their four-game winning streak and, more importantly, their season.

The Lions learned about an hour before kickoff that they’d been eliminated from playoff contention by the Seattle Seahawks’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the Pacific Northwest. The Seahawks got the NFC’s final playoff spot at 9-8 because of their head-to-head victory over the Lions earlier this season. The Lions also finished 9-8, while the Packers wound up 8-9.

Now, the waiting game begins as quarterback Aaron Rodgers mulls whether to return for a 19th NFL season and 16th as the Packers’ starting quarterback. Rodgers has steadfastly refused to speculate about his future in recent weeks, although he is under contract for the next two years. Ex-Packers running back Jamaal Williams‘ second touchdown run of the night with just under 6 minutes to play proved to be the game-winner.

Of course, the Packers seemingly had what they wanted — the ball in Rodgers’ hands, trailing by four, with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left in the game. They started that drive at their own 21-yard line, but on third-and-10 from their own 33, Rodgers dropped back and threw a deep prayer up the right sideline for rookie Christian Watson that was intercepted by safety Kerby Joseph.

The oft-maligned Packers defense then failed to get the ball back to the offense for any last-minute heroics, as the Lions offense moved from the Green Bay 45-yard line down to the 6 before kneeling out the final seconds. Green Bay’s last chance to get the ball back came on fourth-and-1 from the 15, but quarterback Jared Goff hit DJ Chark for a 9-yard gain to let the Lions salt away the game.

The Packers opened the game’s scoring by going on a 75-yard drive on the first possession of the game, but they settled for a 22-yard Mason Crosby field goal when their yearlong issues in the red zone and goal-to-go situations once again surfaced. Despite reaching the Lions’ 5-yard line and having first-and-goal, the Packers watched running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones combine for 1 yard on two carries and Rodgers threw incomplete on third-and-goal from the 4 to force the field goal.

The Green Bay defense forced a three-and-out on the next series, but the Packers gave the ball right back when head coach Matt LaFleur decided to go for it on fourth-and-inches from the Green Bay 32-yard line and an end-around to wide receiver Allen Lazard was stopped for a 1-yard loss.

The Lions managed only one first down after that, but it was enough to get into position for a 37-yard Michael Badgley field goal to tie the game 3-3.

The Packers answered with another Crosby field goal, with a 27-yard Rodgers-to-Watson completion getting them into scoring position. But once again, they flopped in the red zone, as Rodgers was sacked for an 11-yard loss on third-and-5 from the Detroit 20-yard line, forcing a 49-yard field goal from Crosby.

The Packers extended their lead to 9-3 with Crosby’s 48-yard field goal, and Badgley missed from 46 yards on the next Lions possession — after a 70-yard Goff-to-Jameson Williams touchdown pass on a flea-flicker was wiped out by a holding penalty.

The Lions pulled within 9-6 at the end of the first half, though, when Badgley connected from 33 yards out after Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas was hit with a 15-yard personal foul penalty when LaFleur called timeout before what should have been a 48-yard attempt.

The Lions took a 13-9 lead on their second possession of the second half when Goff hit Kalif Raymond for a 43-yard gain to the Green Bay 1-yard line and Williams barreled in for a touchdown on the next play.

The Packers responded and reclaimed the lead on the ensuing series, however, as Rodgers hit Watson for a 45-yard bomb down the right sideline down to the Lions’ 14-yard line. Two plays later, Rodgers threw a dart to Lazard for a 13-yard touchdown to make it 16-13.

It wouldn’t last.

Although the Green Bay defense forced a three-and-out on the next series, the offense couldn’t deliver the complementary football that had been the difference in last week’s 41-17 thrashing of the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers threw an interception to Joseph that was wiped out because of an illegal hands to the face penalty against defensive lineman John Cominsky versus Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, but Rodgers was stopped for a 2-yard gain on a third-and-6 scramble, forcing a punt.

The Lions responded by driving 75 yards on 13 plays over the next 8 minutes and 3 seconds, converting a fourth-and-2 at the Green Bay 25 to keep the drive alive. Two plays later, when running back D’Andre Swift was being attended to by Lions athletic trainers, one of them touched Packers rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker in an effort to get to Swift, and Walker responded by shoving him. Walker was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected.

Three plays later, Williams scored from a yard out on third-and-goal to take a 20-16 lead and set the stage for a Packers comeback. Instead, Rodgers heaved a Brett Favre-esque deep ball downfield that Joseph picked off, and Rodgers never touched the ball again.