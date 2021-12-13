Packers plan special-teams personnel changes after mistake-filled win over Bears

While Adams joked about helping out on punt returns — ”Hopefully we can lock it in on special teams and guys can just step up and handle it,” Adams said, “but in an emergency, it could happen” — but in all seriousness LaFleur has no choice but to get players such as Lazard and Douglas more involved.

“I think Rasul’s such a great example because you saw the contributions he made defensively and then he had a critical play on that special teams,” LaFleur said.

What to do on returns, which have been unproductive virtually all year, is another matter. When Rodgers, a rookie third-round pick, struggled early during a windy game against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28, LaFleur and special-teams coordinator Maurice Drayton went to veteran Randall Cobb, who promptly muffed a punt himself and then was lost to injured reserve because of a core muscle injury suffered later in the game.

When Taylor made his mistake on the kickoff return on Sunday night, the Packers went to Rodgers, who doesn’t look sure of himself on punt or kickoff returns at this point. Among the options would be nickel back Chandon Sullivan on punt returns and running back Patrick Taylor on kickoffs if the Packers want to make a change and give Rodgers a chance to regroup.