GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst has seen the future. Or at least, he hopes so.

Close your eyes and picture it, because you know at some point, the Green Bay Packers general manager has:

Jordan Love, lined up in the shotgun. A spread formation. The backfield, empty.

As Love drops back to throw, well-protected, he scans the field. He looks to his left and sees Romeo Doubs open on an in-breaking route. His two young tight ends — Luke Musgrave or Tucker Kraft — are open underneath. His slot receiver, Jayden Reed, is open in the right flat. And his down-the-field deep threat, Christian Watson, has sprinted past his overmatched defender down the right sideline, a touchdown waiting to happen.

Will it happen right away, when the Packers kick off the 2023 season with Love, a first-year starter, at quarterback? With Watson and Doubs (and Samori Touré) in their second NFL seasons after flashing their potential as rookies? With Musgrave, Kraft, Reed and fellow pass-catcher draft picks Dontayvion Wicks and Grant DuBose making their NFL debuts?

Maybe. But probably not.

What’s more likely? They all experience a series of growing pains — together. And, eventually, they become the players the Packers believe they’re all capable of being — together.

“That’s a little bit of the idea, right?” Gutekunst said during the three-day NFL Draft, which saw him add Oregon State’s Musgrave (second round, No. 42 overall), Michigan State’s Reed (second round, No. 50 overall), South Dakota State’s Kraft (third round, No. 78 overall), Virginia’s Wicks (fifth round, No. 159) and Charlotte’s DuBose (seventh round, No. 256). “I think that’s important, for those guys to grow together.

“We took some guys last year that really did a nice job in their first year. We’re excited for their growth. So now, I think we have a good nucleus of guys, pass catchers to be able to grow with the quarterback. I think that’s important. And we’ll see how it goes.”

It’s an exciting prospect — if it works. And both Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur clearly understand that it won’t happen overnight. As much as they’d like it to.

“You’re not going to like my response,” LaFleur replied with a smile when asked about Gutekunst’s down-the-road vision of the offense. “I don’t put a lot of thought into that. I put a lot of thought into what we’re going to do today and tomorrow.

“Naturally, I think it’s going to occur. It’s going to be organic; it’s going to be fun.”

In 2008, when Aaron Rodgers took over for Brett Favre at quarterback, the Packers’ opening-night starting offensive lineup consisted of Donald Driver (in his 10th NFL season), Greg Jennings (in his third) and Ruvell Martin (in his third) at wide receiver and Donald Lee (in his sixth NFL season) at tight end.

There were some young guys in the mix then, too — James Jones (a 2007 third-round pick) and Jordy Nelson (a rookie second-round pick) at receiver and Jermichael Finley (a rookie third-round pick) at tight end.

In that season-opening 24-19 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field, Finley and Jones were inactive, and Nelson didn’t catch a pass.

But two years later, Rodgers threw at least one touchdown to each of those three during the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV-winning season of 2010. Jennings caught 76 passes for 1,265 yards and 12 touchdowns that season, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

Like Rodgers in 2008, Love is getting his opportunity to start after a three-year apprenticeship behind a Pro Football Hall of Famer. And while he won’t have the veterans Rodgers did — over the past two offseasons, the Packers have seen Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimous St. Brown, Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan all depart.

As a result, Watson, Doubs and Touré (with a combined 88 receptions last season) are the only players with any NFL experience at wide receiver and Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis (47 career receptions) are the only tight ends who’ve played in an NFL game.

Hence, the influx of would-be pass catchers over the weekend.

“That was one of our goals, to add some pass catchers and some skill players,” Gutekunst said. “Again, you never know how it’s going to fall. But it fell good for us.”

Now, it’ll be up to LaFleur and his staff to develop them — to accelerate their development and minimize the growing pains.

“We get into coaching because we love the game (and) we love working with these guys. We want guys to reach their potential,” LaFleur said. “I love seeing guys develop, mature over time, and that’s part of it each and every year.

“It’s all on paper right now. And we tell the guys, I really don’t care how you got here. All I care about is what you do when you are here. These guys are going to come in here in a week, and we’re going to get to find out what they’re all about.”