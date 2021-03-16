Packers place second-round tender on Robert Tonyan

GREEN BAY — As good as Robert Tonyan was last season, general manager Brian Gutekunst is betting no tight end-needy team will want to give up a second-round pick for last season’s biggest breakout player on the Green Bay Packers’ roster.
After watching the former undrafted free agent from Indiana State catch 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020, the Packers placed a second-round tender on the restricted free agent, a source confirmed Tuesday.
That means if another team tries to poach Tonyan with a lucrative long-term offer, the Packers would have the right to match the offer — or receive that team’s second-round pick for him. The second-round tender will pay Tonyan $3.384 million in 2021.
That was one of the three options Gutekunst had with Tonyan. The more expensive route would have been to place a first-round tender on him — at a cost of $4.766 million — to really deter potential suitors, or the right-of-first-refusal tender, at $2.133 million.
Restricted free agent slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan received the right-of-first-refusal tender Tuesday, a source confirmed, while ESPN.com reported defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster did not receive a qualifying offer. The Packers also decided against making qualifying offers to backup quarterback Tim Boyle and safety Raven Greene.
The risk with Tonyan, in the wake of the New England Patriots spending lavishly on unrestricted free agent tight ends Jonnu Smith (four years, $50 million, $31.25 million guaranteed) and Hunter Henry (three years, $37.5 million, $25 million guaranteed), is another team in need of tight end help might sign Tonyan to an offer — and that team could structure the deal in a way that the Packers would struggle to match.
After agreeing to terms on a four-year, $48 million deal ($13 million signing bonus) with running back Aaron Jones, the Packers were once again having to restructure contracts to get under the $182.5 million salary cap for 2021 as the new league year was set to open on Wednesday. Another team with greater salary-cap flexibility could front-load its offer to Tonyan, making it hard for the cap-strapped Packers to retain him.
Then again, maybe Gutekunst would take that team’s second-round pick and take his chances with other tight end options, such as 2019 third-round pick Jace Sternberger, who has been a disappointment thus far; 2020 third-round pick Josiah Deguara, who is coming off reconstructive knee surgery that ended his rookie season; and little known Dominique Dafney, who was a late-season revelation. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is an unrestricted free agent but, at age 36, has said he’d like to return for a 16th NFL season.
It was Lewis who took Tonyan under his wing in Green Bay, and Lewis is among those who believe Tonyan is still scratching the surface of his talent after playing quarterback and wide receiver in college.
“From the first time I got here, (I saw) just his ability to want to be great,” Lewis said of Tonyan. “He asked all the right questions, he’s a student of the game, he gets it. He has grit, he works hard — he just reminds me a lot of myself when I first came into the league, (except) he did it through the back door and had to work harder to be in the position he is now (while) I was drafted first round.
“All the knowledge I’ve been able to accumulate, it’s about giving it back, and he’s the perfect guy for that. He's put in the work since Day 1. You can see it starting to pay off for him on the field, and I’m honored to be in that position to be able to help him further his career.”
Tonyan’s 11 touchdown receptions tied a Packers single-season franchise record for tight ends, and he improved significantly both as a pass-catcher (zero drops) and as a blocker to become a more well-rounded player. A close friend and offseason workout partner of San Francisco 49ers all-pro tight end George Kittle, Tonyan could be the next big thing at the position — or so Rodgers, who had a 148.3 passer rating last season when targeting Tonyan, believes.
“I think picking up the preparation habits, and then learning how to be a pro, has been so important,” Rodgers said late in the season. “He’s always had the confidence. Once he felt comfortable with his body with the weight that he’s carrying — I think you’ve seen him really take off in all phases of what it means to be a tight end.
“I’m not surprised given some of his workout partners in the offseason. When you’re around guys like that, you can’t help but pick up some of the things that make those guys great. It’s fun to see him with so many touchdowns this year and a lot of the hard work that he’s put in come to fruition. That’s always the tough thing for professionals — and you might not have the numbers that reflect the way that you’re playing. But it is nice for Robert to have the stats to back up the progress he’s made.”
Williams retires
There aren’t many against-the-odds stories in all of Packers history better than the one Tramon Williams authored, going from a little-known undrafted free agent and practice-squadder in 2006 to one of the best cover corners in franchise history. On his 38th birthday, No. 38 called it a career on Tuesday. Williams made the announcement via Twitter.
Williams had three stints in Green Bay, playing eight seasons (2007 through 2014) and a critical role on the defense that helped the 2010 team win the Super Bowl XLV title during his first go-round before returning for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He spent most of the 2020 season out of football before joining the Baltimore Ravens late in the year, then signed with the Packers in advance of their season-ending NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 24. Williams suited up for that game but did not see any action.
