Packers place second-round tender on Robert Tonyan

“All the knowledge I’ve been able to accumulate, it’s about giving it back, and he’s the perfect guy for that. He's put in the work since Day 1. You can see it starting to pay off for him on the field, and I’m honored to be in that position to be able to help him further his career.”

Tonyan’s 11 touchdown receptions tied a Packers single-season franchise record for tight ends, and he improved significantly both as a pass-catcher (zero drops) and as a blocker to become a more well-rounded player. A close friend and offseason workout partner of San Francisco 49ers all-pro tight end George Kittle, Tonyan could be the next big thing at the position — or so Rodgers, who had a 148.3 passer rating last season when targeting Tonyan, believes.

“I think picking up the preparation habits, and then learning how to be a pro, has been so important,” Rodgers said late in the season. “He’s always had the confidence. Once he felt comfortable with his body with the weight that he’s carrying — I think you’ve seen him really take off in all phases of what it means to be a tight end.