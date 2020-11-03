 Skip to main content
Packers place RB Jamaal Williams, LB Kamal Martin on COVID-19 list
Packers place RB Jamaal Williams, LB Kamal Martin on COVID-19 list

Vikings Packers Football

Packers running back Jamaal Williams, who carried the ball 16 times Sunday for a team-high 75 rushing yards in a loss to the Vikings, will miss Green Bay's Thursday night game in San Francisco after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

With their backfield options dwindling, the Green Bay Packers took another hit to their offense, while also losing a key member of their defense, just a day after reporting a positive COVID-19 coronavirus test.

On Tuesday, the Packers announced they placed running back Jamaal Williams and rookie linebacker Kamal Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The move comes one day after Packers rookie running back A.J. Dillon went on the same list following a reported positive test following the Packers' brutal 28-22 loss to the rival Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person.

Williams led the Packers in rushing yards Sunday with 75 yards on 16 carries while also catching six passes for 27 yards. Dillon had the second most rushing yards for Green Bay in the loss, rushing five times for 21 yards. 

The Packers have been without running back Aaron Jones for the past two games, and his status for Thursday's game is still up in the air. 

This story will be updated.

