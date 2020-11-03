Packers place RB Jamaal Williams, LB Kamal Martin on COVID-19 list

With their backfield options dwindling, the Green Bay Packers took another hit to their offense, while also losing a key member of their defense, just a day after reporting a positive COVID-19 coronavirus test.
On Tuesday, the Packers announced they placed running back Jamaal Williams and rookie linebacker Kamal Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
.@AaronRodgers12 meets with the media on Tuesday 🎥 https://t.co/SijcAQwsnZ— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 3, 2020
The move comes one day after Packers rookie running back A.J. Dillon went on the same list following a reported positive test following the Packers' brutal 28-22 loss to the rival Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Lambeau Field.
The reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person.
Support Local Journalism
#Packers place two players on reserve/COVID-19 list https://t.co/VLB0uljnNN— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 3, 2020
Williams led the Packers in rushing yards Sunday with 75 yards on 16 carries while also catching six passes for 27 yards. Dillon had the second most rushing yards for Green Bay in the loss, rushing five times for 21 yards.
The Packers have been without running back Aaron Jones for the past two games, and his status for Thursday's game is still up in the air.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!