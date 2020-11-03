Packers place RB Jamaal Williams, LB Kamal Martin on COVID-19 list

With their backfield options dwindling, the Green Bay Packers took another hit to their offense, while also losing a key member of their defense, just a day after reporting a positive COVID-19 coronavirus test.

On Tuesday, the Packers announced they placed running back Jamaal Williams and rookie linebacker Kamal Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The move comes one day after Packers rookie running back A.J. Dillon went on the same list following a reported positive test following the Packers' brutal 28-22 loss to the rival Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person.

