Packers place Krys Barnes, Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers placed linebacker Krys Barnes and quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Friday.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Barnes played in Thursday's road victory against the San Francisco 49ers, taking the field for 25 total snaps, including 23 on defense. He left the game in the first half due to injury and did not return.

Love, a roommate of Barnes and the team's first-round pick in this year's draft, is going on the reserve list as a high-risk contact.