Packers place Davante Adams on reserve/COVID list, may face Cardinals without Adams, coordinator Joe Barry

The Packers could get a boost from wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury. LaFleur expressed hope that Valdes-Scantling, the team’s best downfield deep-ball threat, could play against the Cardinals.

“Absolutely, there’s hope for that,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see. I know he was out there running today, and we’ll see how he’s feeling come tomorrow and as we progress throughout the week. I know he’s working hard. He wants to be out there. Certainly, we miss the element that he brings. I thought he was playing at a really high level before he went out.”

Assuming they’ll be without Barry, whose much-maligned defense has played well in spurts and ended its struggles in the red zone by stopping Washington four times inside the Green Bay 20-yard line on Sunday, LaFleur said the Packers will try to replace him collectively.

Still, someone will have to call the defensive plays, and defensive backs coach/defensive passing-game coordinator Jerry Gray, who has experience as a coordinator with the Buffalo Bills (2001 through ‘05) and Tennessee Titans (2011 through ‘13), would be the logical choice. Gray interviewed with LaFleur for the job before it went to Barry in January.