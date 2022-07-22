Packers place 9 players on PUP list, but David Bakhtiari isn't among them

GREEN BAY — Nine players will start training camp on the Green Bay Packers’ physically unable to perform list, but it was the absence of one high-profile name — at least, for now — that was attention-grabbing on Friday afternoon.

Five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has played just 27 snaps since tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice, was not among the players on the list.

Players who were placed on the PUP list were rookie wide receiver Christian Watson; tight end Robert Tonyan; Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins; kicker Mason Crosby; defensive end Dean Lowry; running backs Kylin Hill and Patrick Taylor; outside linebacker Randy Ramsey; and defensive lineman Hauati Pututau.

Bakhtiari, who didn’t take part in any of the open-to-the-media offseason program practices while working in the rehabilitation group, could be added to the list when veterans are required to report on Tuesday.

But it’s notable that many of the players on the list are also veterans who don’t technically have to report until Tuesday, so this would appear to be a good sign about Bakhtiari’s availability for the first full-squad practice, which kicks off Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Head coach Matt LaFleur struck a cautious tone when asked last month about his expectations for Bakhtiari’s readiness of the start of camp, saying he would “hopefully” be good to go. (LINK: https://madison.com/sports/football/professional/timeline-for-david-bakhtiari-hopefully-the-start-of-training-camp-matt-lafleur-says/article_aaae2e8c-463c-5a7c-ab11-795f29c3d572.html)

“Our plan all along was to hold him from (the offseason program) and make sure he’s continuing to get stronger and ready to go hopefully for training camp,” LaFleur said at the time. “We just thought that this is a guy that’s played a lot of ball and it’s best to hold him from this portion of it.

“Yeah, (he’s close). He’s been close. He was out there in a game. So, it’s just part of our process right now.”

Bakhtiari didn’t practice at all in training camp last summer, started the year on the in-season PUP list, began practicing in October and was activated in November. But he had a setback and needed a clean-up procedure, delaying his season debut until the team’s Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit. He played 27 snaps against the Lions but then wasn’t able to play in the team’s season-ending playoff loss to San Francisco two weeks later.

Meanwhile, the Packers also placed three players on the non-football injury list: Rookie offensive tackles Rasheed Walker and Caleb Jones, and linebacker Caliph Brice.