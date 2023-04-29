GREEN BAY — Sixteen years after drafting Mason Crosby in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers drafted another kicker in the sixth round on Saturday: Auburn’s Anders Carlson.

The organization can only hope Carlson winds up being half as reliable as Crosby, the franchise's all-time leading scorer who remains a free agent and is not expected to return for a 17th season in Green Bay.

Carlson’s older brother Daniel is entering his sixth season in the NFL and kicked for now-Packers special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. Daniel also kicked at Auburn and Anders redshirted in 2017 as his big brother finished his college career.

The younger Carlson becomes the 11th kicker the Packers have drafted in franchise history, joining Crosby (2007), Brett Conway (1997), Chris Jacke (1989), Eddie Garcia (1982), Randy Walker (1974), Chester Marcol (1972), Skip Butler (1970), Ken Vinyard (1969), Bill Shear (1967) and Steve Clark (1965).

Carlson suffered a torn ACL in his left (non-kicking) leg that ended his 2021 season, but he returned last year and made 12 of 17 field-goal attempts (70.6%) and all 22 of his extra points tries. He also handled kickoff duties for most of his career and had 183 touchbacks on 314 attempts (58.3%).

“Obviously Daniel and Rich crossed paths with the Raiders. I got to make it out to one practice,” Carlson said of Bisaccia and his older brother in a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters. “I’ve just kind of heard from afar how much he respects Rich. I don’t know him too well, but I’m very excited about what I have heard about him and all that he’s doing.”

Crosby was 25 of 29 on field-goal attempts last season, with three of his four misses coming from 50 yards or more away. It seemed as if the Packers were leaning toward bringing him back for another season earlier in the offseason but after trading veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets last week, it appears the kicking job is also undergoing a youth movement.

But in a late-February interview on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch,” Crosby was very clear about his intention to play in 2023 — reiterating what he had said after the loss to the Detroit Lions.

“I’m still in that same mindset,” Crosby said. “I feel like I have a good plan this offseason. It was tough last year with that surgery in July, just getting my legs and my body back in time to make it to the start of the season, and just the grind that that was.

“So I feel very thankful, happy that I honestly had the season that I had with some of the stuff I was dealing with on a weekly basis with my legs. I just have a real focus to get that stuff strong and back and 100% so I can be an even better version of myself for next year.”

If this is the end for Crosby, he finishes his Packers career having played in a franchise-record 258 straight games and having scored 1,918 points, making 395 of 485 field-goal attempts (81.4%) and 733 of 753 extra-point tries (97.3%).

“Our ages are a little different, obviously, so I never actually crossed paths with him, but I know the legend that he is and the good things he’s done there at Lambeau,” Carlson said of Crosby. “But I’ve never actually met him.”

