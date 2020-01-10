Packers paying no attention to Russell Wilson's Lambeau Field struggles

Extra points

The Packers listed four players as questionable on their injury report, most notably defensive tackle Kenny Clark (back). Clark practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday and is expected to play but his snaps could be limited. Also questionable: Clark’s backup, Tyler Lancaster (illness), fullback Danny Vitale (knee/illness) and No. 3 running back Dexter Williams (illness). … For the Seahawks, starting left tackle Duane Brown (knee) and backup left tackle George Fant (groin) are both questionable, and Carroll said they will be game-time decisions while starting left guard Mike Iupati (neck) is doubtful. While Jamarco Jones would get the start again at left guard, the Seahawks may have to start Chad Wheeler, promoted from the practice squad earlier in the week, at left tackle if Brown and Fant can’t play. … Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, who played three seasons in Seattle and was one of Wilson’s groomsmen, remains one of Wilson’s best friends. “Him and a lot of guys in that locker room helped me through some tough times in my career when I blew my knee out,” Graham said. “It was a testament to the guys in that locker room and my old teammates and Pete Carroll. Everybody stuck with me through that injury. Obviously, I’ve got a lot of love for a lot of those guys over there because of what they did in some of the darkest moments of my career.” … Kicker Mason Crosby has been monitoring the weather forecast, which includes predictions of heavy snow for Saturday but clear skies and temperatures in the low 20s for game day. “It looked like if we were playing on Saturday, we would’ve had a repeat of 2007,” Crosby said, referring to the snowy NFC Divisional game between the teams. “The temps don’t look too crazy cold, and we’ll just keep looking at the wind. I don’t really worry about it until I get here on Sunday and then I go out and see what it looks like whenever we step out on the field.”