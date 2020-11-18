Packers passing game aims to take off against Colts’ talented defense

“I think so. Marquez has had a couple good games in a row. Davante's obviously been incredible. To be able to have Allen in there as well would give us a big jolt,” Rodgers said. “But I think Allen is an X-factor for us because as much as he's done really good in the first three weeks catching the ball, he's such a great run blocker. That's some stuff that we've been missing, with a lot of the stuff we like to do in the run game. So if we can get him back, obviously I think that would help not just in the passing game but running the football, too.”

Extra points

Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who missed last Sunday’s game with a concussion sustained Nov. 5 at San Francisco, was limited in practice and may be out of the concussion protocol in time to face the Colts. “Hopefully he’ll be available,” LaFleur said. … Running back/returner Tyler Ervin, who left last Sunday’s game with a rib injury, did not practice. “I think there’s always concern (with rib injuries),” LaFleur said. “But, he seems to be progressing. We’ll see where he is by the end of the week and make the necessary decision.” … Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) and defensive lineman Montravius Adams (toe) also did not practice. … Cornerback Kevin King, who hasn’t played since Oct. 5 because of a quadriceps injury, was a full participant in practice. … Rodgers was asked after two windy games at a fan-less Lambeau Field if he's looking forward to playing indoors and with fans at Lucas Oil Stadium. “I am. I really am,” Rodgers replied, before adding that he enjoys cold-weather games as long as the wind isn’t a factor. “As much as I don’t mind a controlled environment, I do enjoy those nice 20-degree-weather games with maybe a little bit of snow in the wintertime. We win a lot of those games.” … Rodgers confirmed that he gave up his role as the team’s NFL Players Association representative after being displeased with how the collective bargaining process went last spring. “I wasn’t real happy about the way things went down,” Rodgers said, adding, “I think it’s time for somebody else to take that role who wants to spend a week of their life sitting in meetings and going through all that. To me, it’s just not what I want to do at this point in my career.”