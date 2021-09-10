Packers pass-rushing star Za’Darius Smith officially questionable for Saints showdown

The Packers, including general manager Brian Gutekunst, have said that Smith’s injury is legitimate, although having an injury and being dissatisfied with your contract are not mutually exclusive. And Smith appeared miffed on Thursday when the team announced its season-long captains and he was not among them, with defensive tackle Kenny Clark and cornerback Jaire Alexander being selected on defense. Smith posted a Tweet just 11 minutes after the Packers’ official Twitter account shared the captaincy news, with Smith posting the word “Wow” with a thinking emoji.

Asked if he had spoken to Smith about any unhappiness he felt about not being chosen as a captain, LaFleur replied, “No, I did not talk to him about that. But, you know, he’s still a leader on this football team. And I think sometimes when you’re going through everything that he’s gone through throughout training camp and into the preseason and you’re not around the guys quite as much, sometimes that is the byproduct of that.”

Smith hasn’t spoken to reporters since the team kicked off training camp in late July. Whether he plays against the Saints remains to be seen. The only other players on the Packers’ injury report were safety Vernon Scott (hamstring), who is out, and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (back), who is questionable.

“We'll give (Smith) all the way up to game time,” LaFleur said. “And if he’s able to go, we’ll let him go.”