Packers OT David Bakhtiari agrees to record contract extension

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari has agreed to a contract extension that will keep the Pro Bowl left tackle off the free-agent market in the offseason.

Bakhtiari’s contract has been set to expire at the end of the 2020 season. Bakhtiari’s agent, Mark Humenik, confirmed that his client had agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $105.5 million with a $30 million signing bonus.

“I do love it here, and I love representing the Packers,” Bakhtiari said Sunday after the Packers’ 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bakhtiari also appreciated the Packers’ investment in him. Bakhtiari said he told his agent that he wanted to know before signing the deal whether it would make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

“I explicitly asked him and he said, ‘Yes, it is,’” Bakhtiari said. “So I said, ‘OK, then let’s do it.’”

Bakhtiari said that had long been a goal of his.