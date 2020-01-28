Packers opt for experience, tab veteran assistant Jerry Gray as defensive backs coach

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur apparently wanted experience in his next defensive backs coach — and the Green Bay Packers' coach got it in longtime NFL assistant Jerry Gray.
An NFL source confirmed Tuesday afternoon what was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel earlier in the day: That the Packers had decided to hire the 57-year-old Gray, most recently a Minnesota Vikings assistant under coach Mike Zimmer, as defensive backs coach. Gray replaces Jason Simmons, who left to join the Carolina Panthers staff under new head coach Matt Rhule.
A four-time Pro Bowl selection as a cornerback in his nine NFL seasons as a player with the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gray retired as a player following the 1993 season and went into coaching in 1999, serving as the Tennessee Titans' defensive backs coach.
He went on to serve as a defensive coordinator twice during his 21 years as an NFL assistant, running the Buffalo Bills’ defense from 2001 through 2005 and returning to the Titans of defensive coordinator from 2011 through 2013. He has never worked with LaFleur, who just finished his first year as the Packers’ head coach, or with Mike Pettine, whom LaFleur brought back last week for a third year as the Packers defensive coordinator.
Gray spent six seasons as the Vikings’ defensive backs coach and was a member of Zimmer’s original staff before the two parted ways after the season. Gray helped safety Harrison Smith and cornerback Xavier Rhodes to Pro Bowl selections, although Rhodes struggled mightily in 2019. The Vikings replaced Gray with former Bengals assistant Daronte Jones.
Gray takes over a secondary that includes a pair of young starting cornerbacks in Kevin King, who is entering his fourth season and coming off the best and healthiest year of his career, having led the team with five interceptions; and Jaire Alexander, a 2018 first-round pick who is on the cusp of becoming one of the league’s top cover men.
“I think our defense did a lot of great things (during the season). Obviously the last game was very disappointing in terms of our performance. It just wasn’t good enough,” LaFleur said in his season-ending news conference last week, after the team’s season-ending blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19.
“Especially when you get to a championship game like that and you know want’s at stake. Just all across the board. It wasn’t just the defense. Our offense and special teams weren’t up to par as well. I was just disappointed (that) it didn’t seem like we had the same energy and effort that we had displayed throughout the course of the season.”
Gray will also be charged with developing safety Darnell Savage, who was up-and-down as a rookie starter this past season after being selected with the 21st overall pick in the NFL Draft, and 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson, who has struggled to earn playing time in his first two seasons despite his draft status. While versatile veteran Tramon Williams is set to become a free agent and may not return at age 36, Gray will have other youngsters in the back end, including cornerback Chandon Sullivan and hybrid safety Raven Greene, who got off to a promising start before a September ankle injury ended his season.
“To me, being a teacher, it's your job to figure out what the guy can do best,” Gray once said. “And if you can do that, the guy will play for you. Any time a player has success, they're going to love you as a coach. If they don't, they're going to hate you as a coach. That's the bottom line.”
Gray interviewed earlier in the week and was chosen after LaFleur also interviewed ex-Miami Dolphins safeties coach Tony Oden, the Journal Sentinel reported.
The Packers' defense, which finished last season ranked ninth in scoring defense and 18th in total defense, was 14th in the 32-team league against the pass last year, allowing 232.6 yards per game. They ranked tied for third in the NFL in interceptions (17) after managing just seven INTs in 2018.
“I think Mike and his staff did an incredible job with a bunch of new pieces. That isn’t always easy, even though a lot of those pieces were really productive players for us,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said last week. “That takes the whole thing coming together. I do think there were times where we closed out games maybe we wouldn’t have closed out in the past, and I think there were times when certainly the offense wasn’t clicking where they kind of took over some games, especially early.
“It wasn’t exactly the easiest of schedules for a new head coach and everything that was (new), and that defense came to play especially early to get us through that early part of the season that really gave us the ability to really develop and get over the hump and to be sitting there with the (No.) 2 seed at the end of the year.”