Packers opt for experience, tab veteran assistant Jerry Gray as defensive backs coach

“To me, being a teacher, it's your job to figure out what the guy can do best,” Gray once said. “And if you can do that, the guy will play for you. Any time a player has success, they're going to love you as a coach. If they don't, they're going to hate you as a coach. That's the bottom line.”

Gray interviewed earlier in the week and was chosen after LaFleur also interviewed ex-Miami Dolphins safeties coach Tony Oden, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The Packers' defense, which finished last season ranked ninth in scoring defense and 18th in total defense, was 14th in the 32-team league against the pass last year, allowing 232.6 yards per game. They ranked tied for third in the NFL in interceptions (17) after managing just seven INTs in 2018.

“I think Mike and his staff did an incredible job with a bunch of new pieces. That isn’t always easy, even though a lot of those pieces were really productive players for us,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said last week. “That takes the whole thing coming together. I do think there were times where we closed out games maybe we wouldn’t have closed out in the past, and I think there were times when certainly the offense wasn’t clicking where they kind of took over some games, especially early.

“It wasn’t exactly the easiest of schedules for a new head coach and everything that was (new), and that defense came to play especially early to get us through that early part of the season that really gave us the ability to really develop and get over the hump and to be sitting there with the (No.) 2 seed at the end of the year.”

