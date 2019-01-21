GREEN BAY — Well-traveled Green Bay Packers fans won’t need their passports in 2019 and will have to wait at least another year before crossing the pond with their favorite team.

Once again, the Packers will not play in the NFL’s annual International Series, as the league announced the slate of games Monday — and the Packers weren’t invited.

And Packers team president/CEO Mark Murphy wasn’t at all surprised — even though a Packers trip to London is definitely something he’d love to see happen.

“Absolutely,” Murphy said Monday. “I think it’d be great for the organization, I think our players would love it, and we’ve got a pretty big fan base in Great Britain.”

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surrendering a home game to “host” the Carolina Panthers in London — marking the Panthers’ first international game — the Packers are the last remaining franchise in the 32-team league not to have gotten the call to go to London.

Given their importance to the Green Bay economy, the Packers steadfastly refuse to give up a home game at Lambeau Field to play elsewhere. And because of their loyal fan base’s willingness to travel to road games, prospective opponents don’t want to give up a home game against the Packers because they know green-and-gold clad fans will deliver a sellout.

“It’s the same issues (every year),” Murphy said. “I think it’s going to take the league getting involved and saying, ‘For the good of the league, we need the Packers to play an international game.’”

There was some feeling that with the Los Angeles Chargers on the Packers’ 2019 road schedule, that game could be moved to London. Teams like the Chargers, who are playing in 27,000-seat Dignity Health Sports Park (formerly the Home Depot Center and StubHub Center) through the 2020 season while their new southern California home is under construction, can be required by the league to give up a home game and play it internationally.

That’s what happened to the Chargers this past year, when they faced the Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 21. Coincidentally, new Packers head coach Matt LaFleur coached in that game as the Titans’ offensive coordinator.

Instead, the Chargers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City this season. Murphy thought that the Chargers having played in London this past season factored into the decision, in addition to the Packers fan base’s reputation for traveling so well.

“They went to London this year, and they really wanted to go to Mexico because they’ve got a pretty big following there and have a fairly big Hispanic fan base,” Murphy said of the Chargers. “And even though it’s a smaller venue, (the Chargers) wanted to have our home game remain that way.”

Twice in the past three seasons the Packers seemed to be in line for a London game but came away disappointed.

In 2016, they had the Jacksonville Jaguars — a team that plays one game a year in London — on the road schedule, but the Jaguars instead played host to the Packers in the regular-season opener in Jacksonville.

This season, the Packers faced the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams at the L.A. Coliseum on Oct. 28, with Packers fans taking over roughly half of the historic stadium – justifying the Rams’ decision to protect that game from being moved.

The Rams, who’ll play host to the Cincinnati Bengals in London in 2019, have now been slated for an international game for four straight seasons, having lost to the New York Giants in London in 2016 and beaten the Arizona Cardinals in London in 2017. This season, they were supposed to play the Chiefs in Mexico City but that game was moved to Los Angeles because of field concerns.

“I had a sense it was going this way,” Murphy said. “I think we could have played in Mexico City, but we would prefer not to. We’d prefer to go to London.”

Murphy, a member of the NFL’s management council executive committee since 2008 and part of the league’s competition committee since 2012, pointed out — as he does every year — that the NFL can compel a team to play overseas in only two instances: If that team is playing in a temporary facility, or if it has been awarded a Super Bowl.

That means the Packers’ next chance would be in 2020, when the Packers have a road trip to Tampa Bay on the schedule. The Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium is set to host Super Bowl LV in February 2021.

But Murphy acknowledged that given their history with the Packers in the old NFC Central division and the appeal Tampa holds as a travel destination for Wisconsinites, it’s unlikely that game will go to London, either.

“They basically get to protect one home game, and the way our team has traveled to Tampa Bay in the past and our history with them, that would be a big game for them,” Murphy said.

One idea that has been preliminarily discussed at the league level is to have each team play an international game if and when the league moves to a 17-game regular-season schedule. But that would seem to be at least two years off, with the collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association set to expire after the 2020 season.

“It’s probably not going to happen, but one of the things that we have talked about would be if you ever go to 17 games — maybe two preseason and 17 regular season — then everybody would play an international game. So no one would have to give up a home game,” Murphy said. “But that’s just a preliminary discussion. It’s an interesting concept. If you really want to grow the game internationally, that would give you a lot of opportunities.”

Special teams search continues

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Packers are out of the running for Miami Dolphins special-teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who interviewed with LaFleur last week but left Green Bay without a contract and is now pursuing opportunities with other teams.

The 48-year-old Rizzi, who was the Dolphins’ associate head coach before head coach Adam Gase was fired. Rizzi was a candidate for the head-coaching job that is set to go to New England Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores and has been looking for other special teams jobs since losing out to Flores.

The Packers fired veteran special teams coordinator Ron Zook in one of LaFleur’s first staff moves.

The team could reach out to former Packers special teams coordinator John Bonamego, who was fired as Central Michigan’s head coach after the season. Bonamego, the special-teams coordinator under Mike Sherman from 2003 through 2005, had two top-10 units his first two years in Green Bay and has extensive NFL experience. Rizzi worked under Bonamego in Miami in 2010 and took over as the Dolphins’ coordinator in 2011.