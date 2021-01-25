Packers offensive line — so good against everyone else — dominated again by Buccaneers’ rush

All told: Six plays, all passes.

“They have a really good defense. That's where some of the credit has to go. But we had some chances. We had some opportunities,” Rodgers said. “We had a couple mental errors on some of those plays, which hurts, but we had some chances, too. We felt good about the plays that were called and the opportunities. We just didn't execute.”

LaFleur arrived at his Zoom call having just spoken with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who oversees the red-zone game plan and who renamed the area the “gold” zone.

“A lot of times when we got down there (this season), we did a really good job running the football and having actions off of it,” LaFleur said. “And then you look at it today and I think we probably had a little too much drop back.

“(The Buccaneers) came out with a little different plan than what we were anticipating, so you’ve got to give them credit. But I put that on myself, just not calling the right plays, the stuff that we did so well all season long. We kind of got away from it. And really that second half, specifically the fourth quarter, we just got out of our offense. And that’s on me.”

MVS comes through