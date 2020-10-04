Packers offensive line gets job done despite injuries

Added coach Matt LaFleur: “All season long, I’ve felt like our offensive line — no matter what combination has been in there — all those guys have done their job and done it at a high level.”

Through three games, only Elgton Jenkins has played 100% of the Packers’ 213 offensive snaps. Left tackle David Bakhtiari is next at 97.7% (208 snaps, having gotten the last five snaps of the team’s Week 2 blowout win over Detroit off), then Linsley at 96.2% (205 snaps, having missed the last eight snaps against Detroit with a right thumb injury).

More tellingly, backup Lucas Patrick has played left guard, center and right guard among his 167 snaps, and the Packers have played three different right tackles (Jenkins, Rick Wagner and Billy Turner) and three different right guards (Lane Taylor, Patrick, Jon Runyan) through three games.

“What I see is a physical group of guys, a smart group of guys, that are able to go into situations with game plans and are able to adjust on the fly to defenses that are trying to throw different things at us,” said Turner, who didn’t play in the first two games, then started at right tackle last week at New Orleans after starting all 18 games (including playoffs) last season at right guard.

