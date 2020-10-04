Packers offensive line gets job done despite injuries

GREEN BAY — Corey Linsley has been at this long enough to know. Now in his seventh NFL season, the Green Bay Packers center hasn’t seen it all, but he’s certainly seen a lot.
He remembers his rookie season of 2014, when the Packers offensive line was blessed with uncanny good health — only one starter, right tackle Bryan Bulaga, missed only one game — and the same quintet was able to start 89 of a possible 90 games (including playoffs) together.
He also remembers that brutal 2017 season, when the team started seven offensive line combinations in the first seven games, finished the 16-game schedule having started 10 lineups up front and endured a plethora of injuries across the board.
Unfortunately for Linsley and the line, the 2020 season feels a lot more like 2017. And yet, this year’s group has found a way to protect quarterback Aaron Rodgers and open holes for running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams during the team’s 3-0 start and early-season statistical explosion.
Which doesn’t exactly surprise Linsley, who showed up on the team’s injury report on Saturday with a groin injury and now is questionable himself to play in Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field.
“Especially on a week-to-week basis, it really is on the guy that is the next-man up to come in and know the offense, know exactly what we’re doing, be in tune with the cadence, be in tune with our adjustments,” Linsley explained. “It’s on them, and I think that our room has always had a pretty good level of accountability when we’ve been stuck in those situations.”
Added coach Matt LaFleur: “All season long, I’ve felt like our offensive line — no matter what combination has been in there — all those guys have done their job and done it at a high level.”
Through three games, only Elgton Jenkins has played 100% of the Packers’ 213 offensive snaps. Left tackle David Bakhtiari is next at 97.7% (208 snaps, having gotten the last five snaps of the team’s Week 2 blowout win over Detroit off), then Linsley at 96.2% (205 snaps, having missed the last eight snaps against Detroit with a right thumb injury).
More tellingly, backup Lucas Patrick has played left guard, center and right guard among his 167 snaps, and the Packers have played three different right tackles (Jenkins, Rick Wagner and Billy Turner) and three different right guards (Lane Taylor, Patrick, Jon Runyan) through three games.
“What I see is a physical group of guys, a smart group of guys, that are able to go into situations with game plans and are able to adjust on the fly to defenses that are trying to throw different things at us,” said Turner, who didn’t play in the first two games, then started at right tackle last week at New Orleans after starting all 18 games (including playoffs) last season at right guard.
Or, as offensive line coach Adam Stenavich put it, “I think it just speaks to those guys and their preparation. You can talk to them as much as you want as a coach and (say), ‘Hey get ready for this, get ready for that, take a few reps here, take a few reps there.’ But you can’t give them all the looks that they’re going to see. Obviously they do a lot of work behind the scenes, so it’s a credit to them, just how they can handle themselves, go in with confidence and play well.”
There’s no arguing with the results.
The Packers entered Week 4 leading the NFL in scoring (122 points, or 40.7 per game) and having amassed the second-most yards (1,379) in the 32-team NFL. Jones was second in the league in rushing yards (303), second in total yards from scrimmage (398) and second in total touchdowns (five). And Rodgers was putting up numbers reminiscent of his 2011 and 2014 NFL MVP seasons (71 of 106 for 887 yards with nine touchdowns, no interceptions and a 121.1 passer rating) while only being sacked twice — and taking the blame for those himself, having not adjusted the protection call at the line of scrimmage.
“I’ve gotten sacked twice in three games,” Rodgers marveled. “Two sacks in three games, and the way that we run the ball — the offensive line has really blocked extremely well.”
According to Pro Football Focus, Rodgers has thrown without pressure on 78.4% of his dropbacks this season. Among the 36 quarterbacks league-wide who entered Week 4 with at least 30 dropbacks, only Indianapolis’ Philip Rivers and New England’s Cam Newton had faced less pressure. By unofficial count, Rodgers had absorbed only eight QB hits through three games, tied for second-fewest in the league through three games. Rodgers’ two sacks were tied for fewest in the league among starters.
As good as Rodgers has historically been at extending plays, he hasn’t had to do that nearly as often so far this season because his receivers are getting open more quickly. But when they don’t, the line has more than held up.
“He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time so, of course, you don’t ever want to let him get a hit,” Turner said. “It’s not necessarily that we’re out there just consciously, ‘Oh, we can’t give up a sack.’ You don’t want to play tight; you want to play loose and you want to be able to adapt to whatever’s thrown at you.
“We’ve got one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. We want to keep him upright as much as possible but, at the same time, watching Aaron Rodgers play over the years, just like I figured out last year, (he) will hold onto the football and make plays down the field. As an offensive lineman, knowing that, you just never really have that internal clock of, ‘OK, the ball’s gone.’ You’ve just got to always try to stay between the defender and have ‘12’ behind you.”
From Rodgers’ perspective, as good as Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams have been, the blocking has been as responsible for their — and his — success as anything.
That blocking figures to be challenged on Monday night, as the Falcons defense, despite its statistical shortcomings (dead last in scoring defense, 27th in yards per play allowed, 28th in red-zone defense), has gotten after opposing quarterbacks. Although Atlanta entered the week tied for 18th in sacks (six), the Falcons were fourth in the league in quarterback hits (22).
“I think overall, it's been a great balance of all that,” Rodgers said of the offensive production and the role the lack of pressure has played in it. “Not having to throw to move outside the pocket a bunch, because protection is solid, and then also the guys are open on the right timing.
“I've always prided myself on being a guy who can get the ball out on time and in rhythm. But I think the way we've been doing things this year, the way Matt's been calling (plays), we've been getting guys open on time, so there's no need to hold the ball. I think that's been messing with rush lanes on the defense and the timing for them and frustrating them a little bit. All that together leaves us with two sacks in three games."
