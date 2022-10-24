Packers now know they can’t be sure about David Bakhtiari playing, even after full week of practice

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur chose his words carefully, but the reality was right there for the Green Bay Packers head coach, even if unspoken: His team can no longer prepare for games each week with any degree of certainty about David Bakhtiari’s availability.

Just when it seemed Bakhtiari had turned the corner on the Dec. 31, 2020 knee injury — a torn left ACL that required three surgeries in 22 months and a recovery that has been marred by fits and starts — the five-time All-Pro left tackle didn’t play in Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders despite practicing on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“That is one of the challenges in terms of planning for a week,” LaFleur allowed Monday, during hisday-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters at Lambeau Field.

Bakhtiari had essentially played full games against New England on Oct. 2 and against the New York Jets on Oct. 16, with the Packers concerns about the long transatlantic flight being the primary reason Bakhtiari was limited to 25 snaps in the Oct. 9 loss to the New York Giants in London.

But before the team’s charter flight departed for Washington on Saturday, Bakhtiari informed LaFleur and the medical staff that his knee didn’t feel right.

That alone was be cause for concern, but the Packers had spent the entire week practicing with their reconfigured offensive line, having moved Elgton Jenkins from right tackle to left guard, inserted Yosh Nijman (Bakhtiari’s backup at left tackle) into the starting lineup at right tackle and shifted Jon Runyan from left guard to right guard.

After Bakhtiari went through a workout at FedEx Field and decided he couldn’t play, rookie Zach Tom started in his place so the coaches didn’t have to scrap the entire line makeover on short notice. Tom said he got some work at left tackle in practice during the week but also practiced at other spots as well.

“Saturday, he came in and wasn’t feeling right, so we knew there was a possibility (he wouldn’t play),” LaFleur said. “We were all hopeful that he’d be able to give it a go. (Head athletic trainer Bryan Engel) went out and worked him out in pre-game, and (Bakhtiari) didn’t feel like he could go.

“Certainly we did a lot of reshuffling on the line last week, moving Elgton to left guard and then Runyan to right guard. We just felt like, for the situation that we were in, (starting Tom) was the play. And we were going to adjust if we needed to in the game.”

In the end, the line held up well enough — with the help of quarterback Aaron Rodgers getting the ball out of his hand quickly and some blocking schemes designed to assist Tom — for the offense to function.

“It wasn’t flawless by any stretch, but I thought for the most part it was pretty decent,” LaFleur said.

In fairness to Bakhtiari, LaFleur said the 31-year-old “was playing pretty well” when in the lineup and that the Packers are “a better offense with him, no doubt about it.”

But if they’ll have him has become an ongoing melodrama, and Bakhtiari’s own words from two weeks earlier ring much differently now.

“With Matt, I honestly feel terrible for him because he doesn’t really know what to say. He’s asked me, and every other day, I’m like, ‘Look …’” Bakhtiari said at the time about the uncertainty of his availability. “My goal when I was coming back was to win Sundays. The goal was to play Sunday. After that, it was trying to be back as much as I can at practice because, obviously, you practice more, you knock off more rust, iron things out, and you’re probably going to fair better in the game.

“When my health is in a good point and it’s in alignment with the ability to practice, (that’s good). … But, who knows? After I play the game, maybe (the) next week I’ll only be able to practice once. I don’t know what it’s going to be (from week to week).”

More change on returns?

Amari Rodgers has already lost the kickoff return job. Now, after muffing a punt that the Commanders recovered to set up a first-quarter field goal, he might be losing the punt return gig, too.

LaFleur said Rodgers’ standing as the punt returner is “something that we’re going to evaluate,” but reiterated that the coaching staff still believes in him as a returner. Both LaFleur and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia had felt before Sunday’s gaffe that Rodgers’ ball-security issues were when running with the ball on returns, not with the initial catch.

Now?

“We do have a lot of confidence in Amari, his ability to field the ball. But you can’t put the ball on the ground,” LaFleur said. “He knows that and he feels awful about it, but it is what it is. We’ve got to get better, no doubt about it.

“We’re going to definitely take a look at that.”

Fail Mary

LaFleur said the Packers’ lateral-a-thon on the game’s final play was necessitated by the Commanders blitzing quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the play — not because the Hail Mary master wasn’t going to be able to get the ball to the end zone from his own 46-yard line because of his injured right thumb.

Because of the impending pressure, Rodgers looked to tight end Robert Tonyan and signaled that the play would be a rugby-style desperation play instead.

“I thought he did a good job of peeking to Bobby and alerting him in that situation,” LaFleur said.

Although the play would have been nullified even if it had resulted in a touchdown because of a Nijman penalty, LaFleur said the play worked better than any other one he’s been a part of as a coach. It certainly looked as if Runyan had a path up the sideline to the end zone had he been able to catch Rodgers’ cross-field toss.

“I saw Aaron give me a look and I was like, ‘There’s no way he’s about to throw it to me right now,’” Runyan said Monday. “My job description is not really catching passes. It hit like a yard in front of me. I was hoping it would hit a few yards in front of me and I could catch it off one hop. That’s a difficult play to read. I do think if I caught it, I’d be able to score.”