GREEN BAY — Thanks to an ankle injury that ended his season last year, Raven Greene spent the first part of the offseason unable to do any workouts on his legs. Wanting to be productive in the weight room, the Green Bay Packers second-year safety focused on his arms.
So you can’t really blame him for wearing cut-off sleeveless undershirts and rolling up his jersey sleeves to let teammates and fans alike enjoy the “gun show” during training camp practices.
“I couldn’t work legs for a really long time. So I kind of fell into it,” Greene explained after Sunday’s practice. “Every now and again I flex up for them. I try to give them what they want.”
Through four practices, Greene has been giving the first-team defense what it wants at safety while first-round pick Darnell Savage recovers from having his wisdom teeth pulled shortly before camp began.
While coach Matt LaFleur said he isn’t concerned about Savage getting back in time to get up to speed, LaFleur has liked the versatility he’s seen from Greene in Savage’s stead.
“It’s not worrisome. We obviously would like to get him back out here as soon as possible, but that’s why we have a medical staff,” LaFleur said. “(Greene) is a guy who can play safety, and we can drop him in the box if we want to put him at more or less a linebacker position.
“Raven is a smart football player. It takes smart players to be able to do that, to be able to move around and change positions and understand what your responsibility is. And not only understand the responsibility, but the details of the play.”
Greene, who made the team as an undrafted rookie free agent from James Madison last summer, played in eight games last season, primarily on special teams. But he did register a sack, a pass breakup and three tackles while playing 43 defensive snaps in addition to his 134 snaps on special teams.
“It’s a crazy business, and it’s even more crazy what a year can change,” Greene said. “I’m just glad to be in the position I’m in right now – have an opportunity, going out to compete and pushing other guys the same way they push me. I’m just really excited about this year. It’s a blessing.”
As for Savage, he said that while he isn’t necessarily “antsy” about sitting out the first four practices, he would like to be on the field as soon as possible – even as he takes mental reps throughout each practice.
“Our training staff, they know a lot more than I do. So I’m just listening to them and following directions and trusting them,” Savage said Sunday. “I’m always stealing reps mentally. That’s one thing Coach preaches to us, even if we’re not in, not practicing, not in on that specific play – just always get mental reps. Most times, you can learn a lot just by watching. So I’m just trying to be a good teammate and learn everything I can.”
On the run
While the Packers continue to bring in running backs early in camp, rookie sixth-round pick Dexter Williams has flashed early on. During each of the past two practices, he’s had a big, explosive run during 11-on-11. Although he showed patience on each of the big runs, LaFleur said Williams is still working on finding the balance between letting his blocks develop and hitting the hole on time.
“I think Dexter’s starting to learn what this league’s all about because early on he was really struggling at pressing things and was looking to cut back,” LaFleur said. “If you pitter-patter in the hole at this level, you’re hit in the backfield, and that’s something we’re going to continue to harp on him.”
Extra points
Veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga (veteran rest) was back practicing after a day off, as expected. … Backup right tackle Jason Spriggs, who worked with the No. 1 offensive line in Bulaga’s place on Saturday, was out with a trapezius injury. “No long-term concern there,” LaFleur said. … The first full-pads practice ended after 1 hour, 51 minutes, and LaFleur said that’s not by accident. Unlike predecessor Mike McCarthy, who had five camp practices that went 2½ hours or more last summer, LaFleur doesn’t think such long sessions are necessary. “The places I’ve been, I think we can get the work that needs to be done in a shorter period of time,” he said. “We take advantage of our walk-throughs in the evening to make sure that we’re getting adequate reps, because a lot of this stuff is mental. If you can take some wear and tear off the body, I think that’s a good thing — especially early on.” New running back Darrin Hall, claimed off of waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, did not practice. … Running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring), defensive lineman Fadol Brown (calf), kicker Mason Crosby (calf), cornerback Josh Jackson (foot), linebacker Kendall Donnerson (hamstring) and linebacker Greg Roberts (core muscle injury) remained sidelined.