GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams left Lambeau Field in an ambulance Thursday night, following a hard helmet-to-helmet hit on the Packers’ first offensive play of their 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Williams was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for head and neck injuries, the team said. He did have movement in all his extremities and was able to give his teammates a thumbs-up with his left hand as he was placed on a backboard and a gurney. He then raised his right hand and gave the “peace” sign and a No. 1 sign to fans as he was wheeled into the Packers tunnel and off the field.
Williams was injured after the Packers opened the game in a two-back set with Williams, who went into the game with a preexisting neck injury that landed him on the injury report, and Aaron Jones, who was also listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury.
On the play, quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped back and threw a screen pass to Williams, who was hit immediately by two Eagles defenders. After being stood up by those defenders, Williams’ forward progress appeared stopped, but Philadelphia defensive end Derek Barnett crashed into him, with Barnett’s helmet striking Williams’.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) tries to tackle Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is pressured by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) hauls in a long pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the 1st quarter. Adams was covered by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones (22). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) after scoring a 3-yard touchdown in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) after a short run in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after making a tackle of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) draws a face mask penalty on Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker Zach Brown (52) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) jumps over Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry (47) on a 1st quarter catch and run. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) catches a 2nd quarter touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) after catching a 2nd quarter touchdown. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23) was called for a face mask on a 2nd quarter catch by Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) with a Lambeau Leap after his 1st quarter touchdown. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) intercepts a pass in the end zone late in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Packers lost 34-27.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after failing to score on 4th and 1-yard from the 1-yard line. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Packers lost 34-27.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was not able to handle this pass on 4th and 1-yard in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker Zach Brown (52) was defending. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Packers lost 34-27.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Andrew Sendejo (42) after a 4th quarter catch. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Packers lost 34-27.
Williams crumpled to the turf and lay motionless immediately after the hit as Jones signaled to the Packers’ sideline to bring out medical personnel.
With Williams injured and rookie No. 3 running back Dexter Williams among the team’s inactives, the Packers were left with just Jones and fullback Danny Vitale to play in the backfield.
Adams comes alive
After spending the week talking about how No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams needed to be more involved in the offense after being targeted only four times in Sunday’s win over Denver, Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Rodgers wasted no time showing how serious they were.
On the Packers’ third offensive play, Rodgers hit Adams down the right sideline for a 58-yard gain, a catch that set up Jones’ 3-yard touchdown run two plays after that for a 7-0 lead. Of the Packers' five plays on that scoring drive, one was the play on which Williams was injured, one was Jones’ touchdown scamper and the other three were Rodgers-to-Adams completions for 71 total yards.
But that was only the beginning for Adams, who went on to catch six passes for 107 yards in the first quarter alone, surpassing in one quarter his previous biggest receiving output of the season (106 receiving yards against Minnesota in Week 2).
Adams later had a 40-yard catch on a free play that set up a field goal, and he went into halftime with eight receptions for 158 yards — just 40 fewer receiving yards than he’d had in the first three games combined, and more total yards than the Eagles (146) had accumulated at the break.
Adams, who left the game in the fourth quarter with a toe injury, wasn't on the field for the Packers' final drive, which ended with Rodgers throwing an interception to Nigel Bradham with 20 second remaining in the game.
Bulaga injured
The Packers lost veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga to a shoulder injury during the first half and played with Alex Light in his place for the second half.
Bulaga was on the injury report with a shoulder injury going into the game, but he left the game after the Packers’ second-to-last possession of the first half. Light replaced him on that final drive, which ended in a 19-yard Geronimo Allison touchdown catch.
Left tackle David Bakhtiari, meanwhile, was also examined by team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie on the sideline at one point during the first half and entered the medical tent for further evaluation. But Bakhtiari did not miss a snap at left tackle.
The Packers also lost cornerback Tony Brown to a hamstring injury during the first half.
Rodgers plays with injured hand
The Eagles took a 21-13 lead late in the first half on a fumble by Rodgers, with the fumble-causing hit by Barnett having left Rodgers wincing in pain and gripping with his right hand.
Rodgers actually injured the hand during last week’s win over Denver and he appeared to be in pain after the fumble, which the Eagles recovered at Green Bay’s 17-yard line. Rodgers was examined on the sideline by McKenzie and athletic trainer Nate Weir and even threw on the sideline with backup quarterback Tim Boyle to test his hand before staying in the game.
It was a good thing he did, too — Rodgers led the Packers on a 70-yard touchdown drive in just 50 seconds to pull the Packers within 21-20 at the half with his touchdown pass Allison.
Bucky!
