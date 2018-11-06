GREEN BAY — After a year of largely good health, the Green Bay Packers find themselves with some troublesome injuries — although not as many as they initially feared.

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison, who suffered what was initially termed a groin injury during practice in advance of Sunday night’s 31-17 loss at New England, has visited noted core muscle injury specialist Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia, coach Mike McCarthy said Monday.

The injury, which once went by the misnomer “sports hernia,” is significant enough that Allison could be out for six weeks if it requires surgery.

“It’s a pretty big injury,” McCarthy said.

Meyers has performed core muscle surgeries on several Packers, including former defensive backs Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins two years ago.

Meanwhile, after having their full complement of defensive backs against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago, it looks like the Packers will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday without cornerback Kevin King, who sustained a hamstring injury and didn’t return against the Patriots.

“I think he’ll be challenged to play this week,” McCarthy said. “But it is Monday, so we’ll see how the week goes.”

The good news? Right tackle Bryan Bulaga “definitely avoided major” injury to his knee, and although Bulaga couldn’t finish the game Sunday night, he may be back in the lineup against the Dolphins, NFL Network reported. If Bulaga can’t go, Jason Spriggs would start in his place after filling in for him against New England.

Inside linebacker Blake Martinez, meanwhile, could play against Miami after being carted from the Gillette Stadium field because of a gruesome ankle injury. Martinez shockingly returned to the game, but McCarthy said Monday that Martinez had “a lot of swelling” in his left ankle.

Martinez said the injury isn’t a high-ankle sprain, and that X-rays didn’t show any break. As a result, he is “optimistic” about being able to play against the Dolphins.

“Definitely, it hurt, and it was scary. But once I taped it up and did a bunch of stuff and tried to run around, it started to kind of loosen up and I was getting ready to go,” Martinez said. “So I pride myself on being a tough guy, and I didn’t want to leave my team. I knew if I could run straight and do certain things, I could go out there and finish the game. It’s just one of those things you take it day by day and see how it improves throughout the week and do things to give you the best opportunity to play.“

‘Family first’

Not only did the Packers sign punter Drew Kaser to fill in if necessary, the team also had a plane ready for rookie punter JK Scott to jet home to Wisconsin if his wife, Sydney, went into labor with the couple’s first child. She didn’t — she’ll be induced this week instead — but the Packers and McCarthy wanted to make sure Scott didn’t miss the birth.

“Childbirth, to me, that’s something I’ll never forget,” said McCarthy, who credited GM Brian Gutekunst and the football operations staff for handling the logistics. “I think it’s the greatest gift that you could possibly receive. I’ll just go back to the ‘family first’ mindset that we have here. I know there’s an old-school mentality (about not missing games for childbirth).

“When our men come to me and talk about the potential of the birth of their child, my response is the same. I tell them, ‘You better not miss it.’ And I mean it, too. I just think the ability to protect JK as far as the planned availability and so forth and just to protect the football team with the acquisition, I think it’s a big part of our organization. We take a great effort to do things the right way.”

Scott appreciated that, saying after the game that “everything was ready for me to leave if the baby came.”

Kaser, who knew why he was being signed and the short-term nature of the deal, was gracious about his brief employment before being released Monday.

“I knew what I was getting myself into,” Kaser said. “They told me that situation, that JK’s wife might have gone into labor early. So they had a backup plan. I got the call Friday morning, had to mentally prepare myself just in case I did have to play. I knew what the situation (was) and I’m just honored that I was able to be part of this team and get the chance.”

Safety added

The Packers filled Kaser’s roster spot with safety Ibraheim Campbell, whom they claimed off waivers from the New York Jets.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Campbell entered the league as a fourth-round pick from Northwestern in 2015 with the Cleveland Browns, whose head coach was now-Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. Campbell has played in 43 games with 11 starts with four teams during his first four years.

After trading Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington last week, the Packers went into Sunday’s game with only three safeties — Kentrell Brice, Jermaine Whitehead and Josh Jones. Brice left the game with an ankle injury and Whitehead was ejected, leaving only converted cornerback Tramon Williams and Jones to finish the game.