Packers notes: Despite loss, 2019 was ‘special’ season for Aaron Rodgers ‘because it became fun again’

“It’s just tough. You can’t hide it,” a tearful Martinez said in the locker room after the game. “My contract is over after this. It was a special place for me. This is a special place to me. It gave me my opportunity. I love Green Bay and the fans. Everything about it, the players, the team — this year was something special to me with the guys we had. I never had a group of guys like this who wanted to win and be better every day. It was awesome to lead this group. Whatever ends up happening in free agency, I’ll never forget this year.”

Bulaga persevered through a host of injuries and managed to start every game except last week’s NFC Divisional playoff win over Seattle, when he was ill. He reiterated Sunday night that he will play in 2020, whether it’s in Green Bay or elsewhere.

“It’s been home,” Bulaga, a 2010 first-round draft pick, said of Green Bay. “Started a family, pretty much became a real adult in Green Bay, bought my first house, got married, had kids. It’s been fantastic. I’m not sure if this is it or not, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there and see what progresses.”