Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... NORTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... SOUTHWESTERN DODGE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 1215 PM CDT. * AT 915 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN FALLING ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. FIVE TO SIX INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING ESPECIALLY IN WATERTOWN. NUMEROUS ROADS FLOODED OR WASHED OUT IN WATERTOWN. HIGH WATER EXTENDING FROM THE ROADS INTO THE YARDS WITH BASEMENT FLOODING. THIS WILL CONTINUE OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WATERTOWN, MARSHALL, WATERLOO, IXONIA, RICHWOOD, PIPERSVILLE, DEANSVILLE, HUBBLETON AND LAKE LAC LA BELLE. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. IF YOU ARE IN THE WARNED AREA MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY. RESIDENTS LIVING ALONG STREAMS AND CREEKS SHOULD TAKE IMMEDIATE PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. &&