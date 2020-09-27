Packers notes: After having all day to prove they're ready, Davante Adams, Kenny Clark miss Saints matchup

Without Clark, the Packers called up veteran Billy Winn from the practice squad on Saturday and gave more playing time to second-year man Kingsley Keke, who forced a Drew Brees fumble (that was recovered by the Saints) and recorded a second sack on Brees later in the first half.

Still, the Packers surrendered a whopping 104 yards on just 12 rushing attempts by the Saints during the first half, including a 49-yard run by Alvin Kamara to set up the Saints’ first touchdown.

The Packers lost veteran inside linebacker Christian Kirksey during the second quarter to a shoulder injury. Kirksey played in just nine of a possible 32 games the past two seasons because of pectoral and hamstring injuries. Without Kirksey, who also wears the headset communication device in his helmet, the Packers went with second-year man Ty Summers, who didn’t play a single defensive snap as a rookie last season and hadn’t appeared on defense in the first two games this year.

Line dancing