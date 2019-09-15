...DENSE FOG DEVELOPING TONIGHT...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A
DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY.
* TIMING...FOG WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP AND BECOME DENSE THIS
EVENING AND LIKELY LAST A FEW HOURS BEYOND SUNRISE ON MONDAY.
* VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE OR MUCH LESS.
* IMPACTS...SUDDEN REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY ARE EXPECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE
REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN...
USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.
&&
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is pressured by Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter before throwing the ball away in the second quarter of the Packers' 21-16 win over the Viking on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers called it a “boneheaded” mistake on his part. Fortunately for the Green Bay Packers quarterback and his team, it didn’t turn out to be a game-changing mistake.
The play came with 1 minute, 33 seconds left in the first half of the Packers’ 21-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Lambeau Field. On third-and-1 from Minnesota’s 25-yard line, Rodgers completed a pass to wide receiver Geronimo Allison for what appeared to be — to Rodgers at least — enough for a first down.
The only problem? Referee John Hussey’s crew marked Allison short of the first down, and when Rodgers ran a quick handoff to Jamaal Williams thinking it was a first-down play, it was actually fourth down. Williams was stuffed for a 2-yard loss, and the Vikings took possession — and the momentum.
“My bonehead play took away some points,” Rodgers lamented.
How so? Under normal circumstances, the Packers surely would have had kicker Mason Crosby attempt a 43-yard yard field goal, which would have pushed their lead to 24-7.
Asked what happened from his perspective, Rodgers replied, “I looked over at Carl Johnson, the line judge, and he had spotted first down. It looked from my vantage point that it might have been a positive questionable spot for us. And under 2 minutes, that's a booth (replay) review. So I just wanted to get us on the ball quickly.
“From the time it took Carl to spot the ball to whatever happened when it went inside, I just assumed first down because when he put the ball down, I was looking at the first-down marker and it was clearly past the line to gain. I don't know what happened when it came back inside, but obviously I thought it was first down there — and it was definitely not first down. It was fourth down. That was a bad play by me."
While Rodgers didn’t realize it was fourth down, head coach Matt LaFleur did — but said he didn’t let Rodgers know quickly enough.
“I’ll say this: I’ve got to do a better job of communicating to Aaron in that situation. He thought it was a first down and I’ve got to let him know that we’re going to take points there,” LaFleur said. “But you live and learn. … It probably was where I could have burned a timeout.”
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) recovers a Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumble in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30), and running back Aaron Jones (33) filming themselves after beating the Vikings. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is helped into the end zone by Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lane Taylor (65) on a 15-yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) intercepts a 4th quarter pass in the end zone that was intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) on a 21-yard catch in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) is tackled by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50), nose tackle Kenny Clark (97), and outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) after a tackle of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) in the 1st quarter. Cousins fumbled and the Packers recovered. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) after recovering a Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumble in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs for a 75-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter. Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) was not able to make the tackle. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) fumbles the ball while being tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) in the 2nd quarter Rodgers was able to throw the ball away. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) tackled Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) after 4-yard catch in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the 2nd quarter. Cousins threw the ball away. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates an 2nd quarter interception of a Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) pass. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defense mug for camera after an interception by outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) dives into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) after a 45-yard touchdown catch in the 3rd quarter. Diggs was also flagged for Unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) trips up Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith (84) for a loss of 1-yard in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) is wrapped up by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is not able to contain Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is not able to make the catch while covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre and wife of Bart Starr, Cherry Starr before a half time event that honored Bart Starr. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (24) is taken to the locker room after a 3rd quarter injury. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur, center, walks off the field after beating the Vikings. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
The Vikings actually drove down for a 3-yard Stefon Diggs touchdown reception, but that play was erased by a replay booth review that found offensive pass interference on the play. Minnesota settled for a field goal to make it 21-10 at the half.
“I don't make plays like that. I've always prided myself on having really good clock awareness and game awareness,” Rodgers said. “I should have just looked and made sure it was first and not a fourth because obviously fourth-and-1 we don't want to run that play.”
Controversial call
The Vikings took issue with the call on Diggs’ touchdown, but NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron explained that, because all scoring plays are automatically subject to replay review, all aspects of scoring plays are reviewed. And Riveron’s replay staff in the NFL offices in New York nullified the touchdown when it saw running back Dalvin Cook blocking Packers safety Darnell Savage while the ball was in the air.
“Every time, by rule, there’s a score or turnover, here in New York we automatically take a look at all aspects of the play, which this year includes offensive and defensive pass interference,” Riveron explained. “After we looked at the play, we saw clear and obvious visual evidence that No. 33 (Cook) significantly hinders the opponent while the ball is in the air. Therefore, we negate the score and call offensive pass interference.”
Adams comes alive
After being held to four receptions for 36 yards in the season opener, Packers wideout Davante Adams broke through with seven receptions for 106 yards on nine targets. However, the Vikings did curtail him during the second half, limiting him to two receptions for 19 yards after halftime.
Adams wasn’t alone in crossing the 100-yard barrier, however; halfback Aaron Jones ran 23 times for 116 yards and a touchdown.
“That’s what we’re after. We want to be the most balanced attack in the league,” Adams said. “We’ve got some pretty good receivers and we’ve got some pretty good running backs. Mix that with the quarterback that we have, it will be dangerous.”
Line dancing
The Packers rotated veteran Lane Taylor and rookie second-round pick Elgton Jenkins at left guard during the game, although Taylor did come through with a critical block on a late run by Jones to pick up a first down as the Packers worked to run out the clock. Taylor held off Jenkins’ challenge during preseason but clearly the coaches wanted to see Jenkins in regular-season action.
“Just because Lane started the year … every position is going to be up for competition throughout the entire season,” LaFleur said. “We feel good about both those guys. That’s why they’re both here and it’s a competitive situation.”
All in the wrist
Rodgers did wear the play-calling wristband during the game, although he said he and LaFleur didn’t use it more than “five or six times” during the game. The reasoning behind it: It allows LaFleur to call a play by number, which saves him time getting the play into Rodgers so Rodgers can relay it to the huddle faster and get to the line of scrimmage sooner.
“This is probably the wordiest offense I've been in since Cal (in college),” Rodgers said. “It just helps with the communication, so (LaFleur) doesn't have to say 12 syllables to me, and then I say 12 syllables in the huddle. It helped speed things up a little bit.
Said LaFleur: “I know it helped me to be able to spit out a play call a lot faster. That’s for sure. We’ll assess it moving forward and see how it goes.”
Crowd sourcing
LaFleur was pleased with the way the Lambeau Field crowd of 78,416 responded to his and Rodgers’ pleas to be loud at the right times and improve the homefield advantage — even though perhaps 20 percent of the crowd was clad in Vikings purple.
“It was an electric atmosphere. I thought our crowd really did a great job of getting loud and provided that spark that we’re looking for each and every week,” LaFleur said. “It really allowed us to get out to a fast start. … I thought it was just a great gameday atmosphere.”
Bucky!
