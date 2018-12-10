GREEN BAY — For Lucas Patrick, it’s the first rule of Fight Club: If they’re messing with your quarterback, it’s your job to mix it up.

That’s why the Green Bay Packers backup guard went charging down the field during the second quarter of the team’s 34-20 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Lambeau Field when Atlanta cornerback Brian Poole hit quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he was sliding at the end of a 21-yard scramble.

“First of all, that’s our quarterback. Everybody knows it’s the leader of our team,” Patrick explained. “To take a cheap shot, as we felt, I didn’t like that. So I wanted to go down there and let the guy know that’s not going to fly.

“’12’ has been nothing but nice to a tryout guy like me. He’s had my back since Day 1, so in that situation, there was no choice but to go get his.”

Poole wasn’t even penalized by referee Walt Coleman’s crew on the play, but Patrick and center Corey Linsley took obvious exception to the hit – and Rodgers appreciated it. Much like wide receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb went after the perpetrator of a late hit at the end of a touchdown run at Tennessee in 2016.

“The hit, as it often does, looks worse at full speed than it actually was,” Rodgers explained, adding that he tried to take on the “peacemaker” role for his own safety. “He didn’t hit me in the head. It seemed like more shoulder as far as the blow. But I was into my slide, it seemed. Potentially a tad bit unnecessary. … But I do love my guys coming in. It was probably one of the bigger melees that we’ve had.

“In Tennessee, it was Randall and Davante right away and then the whole offensive line was coming. So, you love that. I actually saved that (video) clip on my phone and I remember looking back in the offseason fondly at that moment because it means a lot to you as a leader that your guys are going to jump right in there and back you up.”

Offsetting personal-foul penalties were called on Linsley and Atlanta’s Isaiah Oliver, but the run set up a Mason Crosby 48-yard field goal as the first half ended to give the Packers a 20-7 lead.

Line dancing

Patrick was one of three backups to start on the offensive line, which played without right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee), right guard Byron Bell (knee) and left guard Lane Taylor (foot). Patrick started in Taylor’s spot, Jason Spriggs filled in for Bulaga and Justin McCray, who’d been the starter at right guard to begin the season, started for Bell.

“We have a lot of faith in those guys,” interim head coach Joe Philbin said. “Those guys are tough guys. When you think about it, we lined up and opened the game with three different starters, and to do some of the things they did today just speaks a lot about the kind of guys those individual players are. I’m proud of the way they did.”

With only Linsley and left tackle David Bakhtiari in their usual spots, Rodgers was sacked four times, and he also scrambled three times for 44 yards – the sixth-highest single-game total of his career.

“I thought they battled really well,” Rodgers said. “They had a good week. And we all did. I think this was a really good week of practice. Now, sometimes that gets thrown around and said in situations like this, where it’s trying to galvanize some sort of false confidence, but in actuality, it was probably our cleanest, fastest, most efficient week of practice that we’ve had this season. And thankfully – it doesn’t always do this – but thankfully it showed up in our execution.”

Challenged by challenges

Because they won, Philbin was able to self-deprecatingly joke about the two replay challenges he lost in a 19-second span during the opening series of the game. Both times, Philbin challenged close sideline catches by Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, and both times the calls stood.

“I had enough big decisions to make during the course of the day, that I didn't want to have to make any more,” Philbin deadpanned. “So, I kind of got that out of the way. Plus the flag didn’t fit very good in my pocket. I didn’t know if it was going to fall out.”

Philbin said he was “surprised” the first call wasn’t overturned but admitted, “Looking back at it, (I) might have been wise to hold onto that other one. … We’ll do some challenge education during the course of the week. Certainly looks like I need it.”

Rodgers INT-free record

Rodgers set the NFL record for most pass attempts without throwing an interception – the streak now stands at 368, breaking New England QB Tom Brady’s 358, set in 2010-’11 – but Rodgers’ streak nearly ended six shy of the mark when his pass to running back Jamaal Williams was nearly intercepted by linebacker Deion Jones. Fortunately for Rodgers, Jones dropped the ball, and Rodgers set the record on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb to start the third quarter.

“That happens from time to time when you get a good streak of interception-free passes,” said Rodgers, who has now thrown 23 touchdown passes and only one interception this season. “You need a little bit of good fortune when you have a streak like that.”

Moss speaks

Ex-Packers associate head coach Winston Moss, who was fired on Tuesday just hours after posting a message on Twitter that appeared to criticize former head coach Mike McCarthy and Philbin for not holding Rodgers accountable, appeared on FOX’s pregame show and said he did “not at all” regret the tweet.

At one point, when asked who should be the team’s coach, Moss replied, “Aaron Rodgers has been the head coach for the last nine years.” He then claimed he was “just joking.”

Later, when asked about how much the Packers relied on Rodgers to win, Moss responded in part, “I think probably we all got a little comfortable putting everything on Aaron Rodgers’ plate, to be quite honest.”