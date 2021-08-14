 Skip to main content
Packers not only sit Aaron Rodgers, but all but three would-be starters
PACKERS | NOTES

Packers rookie running back Kylin Hill dives past Texans defensive back Desmond King to finish off a 25-yard touchdown off a screen pass in the second quarter.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers wasn’t the only one who got the night off Saturday night.

A whopping 30 Green Bay Packers — including the reigning NFL MVP quarterback — were held out of the lineup for the team’s preseason-opening 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field, with head coach Matt LaFleur making sure that he didn’t expose any of his key players to injury in advance of the team’s Sept. 12 season opener at New Orleans.

Whether LaFleur will choose to sit them all for the remaining two preseason games as well — next Saturday against the New York Jets and in the preseason finale on Aug. 28 at Buffalo — remains to be seen. But on this night, only three players who were listed on the team’s unofficially official depth chart — inside linebacker Krys Barnes, rookie center Josh Myers and veteran guard Lucas Patrick — suited up for the game.

Several starters were out because of injuries — running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee/physically unable to perform list), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back/non-football injury list) — but none of them would have played even if they were healthy enough to do so.

Sitting out on offense were Rodgers; wide receivers Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scanting, Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) and Juwann Winfree (shoulder); tight ends Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney; and offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins and Billy Turner.

On defense, the Packers were without cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Kevin King (recently off the NFI list with a hamstring injury) and Stanford Samuels (undisclosed injury); safeties Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage and Will Redmond (foot/NFI list); outside linebackers Preston Smith, Rashan Gary (groin) and Za’Darius Smith; inside linebackers De’Vondre Campbell, Kamal Martin (knee) and Isaiah McDuffie (recently off the NFI list with a hamstring injury); and defensive linemen Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke (recently off the NFI list with an ankle injury) and Clark.

Among the players who are expected to play meaningful roles this season, only a handful suited up: Running back AJ Dillon, who is set to be the No. 2 back behind Jones; Myers, who is set to start at center as a rookie second-round pick; defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, who has run with the starting line throughout camp; and cornerback Eric Stokes, the first-round pick who has been with the No. 1 defense while King was out.

Line dancing

With competition at the guard spots and Bakhtiari, Turner and Jenkins getting the night off, the Packers opened with Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Myers at center, Patrick at right guard and recently-added Dennis Kelly at right tackle.

Although Runyan and fellow Michigan alum Ben Braden have been sharing first-team snaps during practices, that five-man crew not only opened the game but was together for the first three offensive series, including the third possession, which ended in running back Kylin Hill’s 22-yard touchdown catch-and-run on a screen pass. Patrick, Myers and Runyan all had blocks on the touchdown, as did wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins.

On the fourth possession, Braden came in at left guard and Runyan shifted to center as Myers called it a night.

Bring back Clay?

Remember when Rodgers and Adams entertained themselves in advance of Rodgers’ return to the team by posting identical Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen photos on their Instagram accounts? Well, the IG fun apparently didn’t stop there for Rodgers.

On Friday night, Rodgers, Bakhtiari and Cobb were back on the social media photo-sharing platform, this time all posting the same photo of one of their former teammates: Outside linebacker Clay Matthews, who didn’t play last season and remains a free agent.

“BRING HIM BACK,” Rodgers wrote in all caps on his Instagram story.

Matthews, whom the team did not re-sign following the 2018 season, played 10 seasons in Green Bay, departing as the franchise’s all-time leader in quarterback sacks (83.5). He recorded eight sacks in 13 games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, but he was released after that season. The Denver Broncos were interested in Matthews last year, but he turned down their overtures.

Whether Rodgers, Bakhtiari and Cobb were serious about lobbying general manager Brian Gutekunst to bring back the 35-year-old Matthews, only that threesome can say. But considering Rodgers got the team to bring back Cobb — and Gutekunst publicly acknowledged that he only acquired Cobb from the Texans to placate Rodgers — maybe there’s more to it than just a social-media prank.

Since Rodgers, Cobb and Bakhtiari all sat out Saturday night’s game, none of them spoke with reporters afterward.

