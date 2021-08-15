Packers not only sit Aaron Rodgers, but all but 3 would-be starters

On defense, the Packers were without cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Kevin King (recently off the NFI list with a hamstring injury) and Stanford Samuels (undisclosed injury); safeties Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage and Will Redmond (foot/NFI list); outside linebackers Preston Smith, Rashan Gary (groin) and Za’Darius Smith; inside linebackers De’Vondre Campbell, Kamal Martin (knee) and Isaiah McDuffie (recently off the NFI list with a hamstring injury); and defensive linemen Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke (recently off the NFI list with an ankle injury) and Clark.

Among the players who are expected to play meaningful roles this season, only a handful suited up: Running back AJ Dillon, who is set to be the No. 2 back behind Jones; Myers, who is set to start at center as a rookie second-round pick; defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, who has run with the starting line throughout camp; and cornerback Eric Stokes, the first-round pick who has been with the No. 1 defense while King was out.

Line dancing

With competition at the guard spots and Bakhtiari, Turner and Jenkins getting the night off, the Packers opened with Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Myers at center, Patrick at right guard and recently-added Dennis Kelly at right tackle.