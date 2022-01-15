packers/nfl notes

The Minnesota Vikings have begun the search for a new coach by seeking interviews with an initial slate of seven candidates, including Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
According to a person with knowledge of the process, speaking Saturday on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the organization was not publicizing the requests, the Vikings also asked to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
With the rival Packers on a first-round bye for the playoffs, Hackett was allowed to talk to teams this weekend. He completed an interview Saturday with the Denver Broncos for their opening. In his third season with the Packers, Hackett is in his eighth year as an offensive coordinator in the NFL.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was 3 years old when Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tim Brady made his first postseason start in 2001.
Brady enters Sunday’s NFC wild card round matchup at Raymond James Stadium with a sparkling 34-11 playoff record. He’s thrown for 12,449 yards and 83 touchdowns — both all-time league bests — in those 45 games.
Hurts, 23, is in his first year as Philadelphia’s full-time starter. The Eagles have won seven of 11 games since losing to Tampa Bay 28-22 at home on Oct. 14, including four of the past five to earn the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
One of the keys to the surge has been the NFL’s top rushing attack.
Hurts is one of eight quarterbacks in league history to throw for more than 3,000 yards and run for more than 750 in the same season. He led the Eagles with 784 yards rushing and 10 TDs on the ground, with most of that production coming since facing the defending Super Bowl champs.
• The Bucs are averaging 405.9 yards and 30.1 points per game.
• Eagles running back Miles Sanders will play despite having had hand surgery less than three weeks ago.
• Tampa Bay activated inside linebacker Lavonte David and running back Giovani Bernard from injured reserve. Both are questionable to play Sunday.
Cowboys vs. 49ers
Old playoff foes Dallas and San Francisco haven't met in the postseason since the last of three consecutive NFC championship games in the 1990s.
The wild card meeting Sunday is the first step toward a Super Bowl instead of the last, with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys trying to get that far in the playoffs for the first time since the year after their rivalry with the 49ers was the biggest thing going in the NFL.
Jimmy Garoppolo and the visiting 49ers are two years removed from losing to Kansas City in the Super Bowl. They needed a tense victory at the Los Angeles Rams in the finale to qualify for the playoffs while the Cowboys cruised late in the season as NFC East champs.
The 49ers offense has relied heavily on versatile receiver Deebo Samuel, who has been one of the most exciting players in the league whether as a receiver or a running back. He finished the regular season with a career-high 77 catches for 1,405 yards to go with 365 yards rushing and 14 total TDs.
• The Cowboys led the NFL in points and yards,
Steelers vs. Chiefs
The Pittsburgh Steelers received an unexpected boost when they activated JuJu Smith-Schuster off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's visit to Kansas City.
Smith-Schuster hasn't played since injuring his right shoulder during a victory over Denver on Oct. 10. He underwent surgery a few days later and was expected to be lost for the season.
Smith-Schuster has 15 receptions for 128 yards this season, becoming a de facto running back of sorts as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's preferred target in an offense heavily reliant on short passes.
• The Chiefs will be without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Kansas City's second-leading rusher with 517 yards will miss his third straight game because of a shoulder injury.