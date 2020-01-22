3 Packers named to Pro Bowl as injury replacements

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, nose tackle Kenny Clark and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith were named to the Pro Bowl roster as injury replacements, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The trio will replace Falcons receiver Julio Jones, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Bears linebacker Khalil Mack.

Adams is the first Packers receiver to make three consecutive Pro Bowls since Sterling Sharpe (1992-94). Adams had 83 receptions for 997 yards (12.0 per reception) and five touchdowns.

This will be Clark’s first trip to the Pro Bowl. He tied his career high with six sacks and had a career-best 89 tackles.

Smith is making his first Pro Bowl appearance. He registered 13.5 sacks, ranking No. 6 in the NFL and tying for the fifth-most in a single season in franchise history.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari dropped out of the Pro Bowl following Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers.

