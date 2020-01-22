3 Packers named to Pro Bowl as injury replacements

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, nose tackle Kenny Clark and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith were named to the Pro Bowl roster as injury replacements, the NFL announced Tuesday.
The trio will replace Falcons receiver Julio Jones, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Bears linebacker Khalil Mack.
Adams is the first Packers receiver to make three consecutive Pro Bowls since Sterling Sharpe (1992-94). Adams had 83 receptions for 997 yards (12.0 per reception) and five touchdowns.
This will be Clark’s first trip to the Pro Bowl. He tied his career high with six sacks and had a career-best 89 tackles.
Smith is making his first Pro Bowl appearance. He registered 13.5 sacks, ranking No. 6 in the NFL and tying for the fifth-most in a single season in franchise history.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari dropped out of the Pro Bowl following Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers.
Pro Bowl tweak
This weekend’s Pro Bowl will feature a rule change that allows a team to keep the ball after it scores. The scoring team can retain possession at its own 25-yard line and face a fourth-and-15 play. Pick up a first down, and the offense gets a new set of downs. Fail to gain 15 yards, and it’s a turnover on downs and good field position for the other conference.
The scoring team also could elect to give the opponent the ball at the opponent’s 25-yard line, much like a kickoff that results in a touchback.
2020 Pro Bowl Rosters
Sunday
At Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Fla.
s-Super Bowl, will not play; x-will not play; r-replacement
AFC
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; s-Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; r-Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee; Deshaun Watson, Houston.
Tight ends: s-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; r-Jack Doyle, Indianapolis; Mark Andrews, Baltimore.
Wide Receivers: Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers; x-DeAndre Hopkins, Houston; r-Courtland Sutton, Denver; s-Tyreek Hill, Kansas City; r-D.J. Chark, Jacksonville; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland.
Tackles: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore; Laremy Tunsil, Houston, Baltimore; x-Trent Brown, Oakland; r-Orlando Brown.
Guards: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis; x-David DeCastro, Pittsburgh; r-Joel Bitonio, Cleveland.
Centers: x-Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh; r-Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis; Rodney Hudson, Oakland.
Running Backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Derrick Henry, Tennessee; Mark Ingram, Baltimore.
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore.
DEFENSE
Defensive Ends: x-Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers; r-Melvin Ingram, L.A. Chargers; s-Frank Clark, Kansas City; r-Josh Allen, Jacksonville; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville.
Interior Lineman: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; s-Chris Jones, Kansas City; r-Jurrell Casey, Tennessee; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati.
Outside Linebackers: Von Miller, Denver; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Matthew Judon, Baltimore.
Inside/Middle Linebackers: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; ; x-Dont'a Hightower, New England; r-Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo.
Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo; ; x-Marcus Peters, Baltimore; r-Joe Haden, Pittsburgh; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore.
Free Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Earl Thomas, Baltimore.
Strong Safety: Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets.
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore.
Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore.
Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee
Return Specialist: s-Mecole Hardman, Kansas City; r-Andre Roberts, Buffalo.
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England.
NFC
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, Seattle; Drew Brees, New Orleans; x-Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay; r-Kirk Cousins, Minnesota.
Tight Ends: s-George Kittle, San Francisco; r-Austin Hooper, Atlanta; Zach Ertz, Philadelphia; .
Wide Receivers: x-Julio Jones, Atlanta; r-Davante Adams, Green Bay; Michael Thomas, New Orleans; x-Mike Evans, Tampa Bay; r-Amari Cooper, Dallas; x-Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay; r-Kenny Golladay, Detroit.
Tackles: x-David Bakhtiari, Green Bay; r-Lane Johnson, Philadelphia; Tyron Smith, Dallas; Terron Armstead, New Orleans.
Guards: Zack Martin, Dallas; x-Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia; r-Trai Turner, Carolina; Brandon Scherff, Washington.
Centers: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia; Travis Frederick, Dallas.
Running Backs: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota; x-Christian McCaffrey, Carolina; r-Alvin Kamara, New Orleans; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas.
Fullback: s-Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco; r-C.J. Ham, Minnesota.
DEFENSE
Defensive Ends: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; s-Nick Bosa, San Francisco; r-Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota.
Interior Lineman: x-Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams; r-Kenny Clark, Green Bay; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta.
Outside Linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona; x-Khalil Mack, Chicago; r-Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay.
Inside/Middle Linebackers: x-Bobby Wagner, Seattle; r-Erik Kendricks, Minnesota; x-Luke Kuechly, Carolina; r-Jaylon Smith, Dallas.
Cornerbacks: x-Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; r-Shaquill Griffin, Seattle; s-Richard Sherman, San Francisco; r-Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota; Darius Slay, Detroit; x-Jalen Ramsey, L.A. Rams; r-Kyle Fuller, Chicago.
Free Safeties: Budda Baker, Arizona; Eddie Jackson, Chicago.
Strong Safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota.
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans.
Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia.
Punter: Tress Way, Washington.Return Specialist: Deonte Harris, New Orleans.
Special Teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago.