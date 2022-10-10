Packers must get running backs Aaron Jones, AJ Dillion ‘necessary touches’

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur doesn’t think Sunday’s 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London was decided by one particular sequence or play. But the Green Bay Packers head coach knows full well which moments were open to question.

“I understand that, going into it, you’re going to have to stand up here today and answer for that,” LaFleur said during his usual Monday day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters at Lambeau Field. “And I’m perfectly fine with that, as long as our process is in the right spot. Unfortunately, from a results standpoint, it didn’t work out.”

LaFleur’s two open-to-question moments were during a costly pass-pass-pass three-and-out series during the fourth quarter between the Giants’ game-tying and go-ahead touchdown drives, and the Packers’ final meaningful offensive sequence, when with just over 1 minute to play, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 passes from the New York 6-yard line tipped at the line of scrimmage and fall incomplete — with the Packers in position to tie the game or win it with a touchdown and successful two-point conversion.

That fateful end-of-game decision-making — the third-down pass was a call from LaFleur; the fourth-down one was on what the Packers call a “run solution” play, where Rodgers opted for a pass when he saw the Giants defense loading up at the line of scrimmage — was more heavily scrutinized because it meant the Packers didn’t put the ball in the hands of their two most proven offensive weapons: Running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

Asked in the locker room at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium whether he believed he or Dillon could have picked up the 2 yards needed in that situation — even against a defense stacked up to stop them — Jones had replied, “I’d put my money on it. If you give me and AJ two downs to get 2 yards, I’d put my money on it. But at the same time, I’m not the quarterback. So I don’t know what A-Rod is seeing, and they made a good defensive play to bat it down. We just go back to the drawing board, put our heads down and keep working.”

Regardless, the fact that Jones and Dillon didn’t get the ball wasn’t lost on LaFleur, who’d predicted upon arriving in London that both the Giants’ and Packers’ running games would decide the game. As it turned out, Jones ended up with 13 carries for 63 yards; Dillon got six carries for 34 yards.

LaFleur acknowledged that despite less-than-ideal defensive looks where the Giants put eight defenders in the box to stuff the run, the Packers still were productive on the ground on multiple occasions against such alignments.

He also called the run solution decisions Rodgers must make a “double-edged sword” and explained that the coaches grade those decisions based on the down: On first down, a pass call must gain 4 yards; on second down, it must gain half of the distance required (such as 5 yards on a second-and-10); and on third down, it must convert the first down, regardless of distance.

The drawback, of course, is that every time Rodgers opts for a pass, it scuttles a run call that would have gone to Jones or Dillon.

“I think all in all, our run alerts were pretty efficient. It’s just that it does limit you in regards to, now you’re not getting two of your best players the ball in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon,” LaFleur said. “I’ve got to do a better job of making sure that we’re getting those guys the necessary touches and not putting him in all those situations.

“Certainly, when the outcome isn’t what you want and Aaron Jones has 13 carries and AJ has six, yeah, it’s hard to sit up here and justify that to everybody — (and) to our team. We’ve got to be — I’m talking to myself — more disciplined in our approach in terms of making sure that they get the necessary touches throughout the course of the game."

Bakhtiari rotation reasoning

Left tackle David Bakhtiari played only 25 of the Packers’ 63 offensive snaps against the Giants, rotating on a series-by-series basis with backup Yosh Nijman during the first half, and then playing only two series during the second half — a three-and-out on the Packers’ second possession of the third quarter and then the aborted Hail Mary on the game’s final play.

Asked if Bakhtiari was displeased with his limited playing time, LaFleur replied, “Not to my knowledge.”

LaFleur said the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium temporary artificial turf and the long flight to London were factors in the decision to limit Bakhtiari as he continues his comeback from a career-threatening knee injury.

“Taking everything into consideration, we thought that was the right thing to do for him, to make sure that he stays with us for the duration of the season,” LaFleur said. “He’s still working his way into this thing, too. Let’s not forget about that. It’s pretty early. He’s only played a couple games now. And don’t get me wrong, he’s done a really nice job for us and we’re happy he’s back — but we want to make sure we’re smart about it, too, Because like we’ve said all along, it is a marathon.”

Taking it easy

LaFleur admitted before the trip to London that the team’s decision not to take its bye week following the game was a concern, given the quick turn around after the most grueling travel schedule his team will face this season.

So, leading into this Sunday’s game against the New York Jets — with head coach Robert Saleh, LaFleur’s closest friend in coaching who has LaFleur’s younger brother, Mike, as his offensive coordinator — LaFleur said the Packers will modify their schedule and push back Wednesday’s work, which will be “more of a mental day” instead of a full-fledged practice.

“The whole key from now until gameday is you’ve got to get your work in. There’s no substitute for the work,” LaFleur said. “But I think recovery’s a big part of it. We know we’re going to have our hands full. The Jets are a team I know pretty well. and just to see how much they’ve improved, they’ve got a lot of young talent on that football team.

“We’ll get a better feel for how our guys come in on Wednesday, but I would assume Wednesday is going to be a little bit more of a mental day and then we’ll try to get back to a normal schedule on Thursday and Friday.”

Turning off Twitter

Since joining in 2014, LaFleur’s Twitter account (@CoachMLaFleur) has amassed just over 93,500 followers — despite him posting only 36 Tweets (and only two in 2022). Nevertheless, after the way Sunday’s game played out, LaFleur warned his wife, BreAnne, that the social media world might get a bit ugly.

“I said, ‘Hey, make sure you shut everything off, because I’m sure it’s not going to be real pleasant today,’” LaFleur said with a smile. “I had a buddy text me last night — obviously, long flight home — and he said something about, ‘Hey, don’t worry about what anybody’s saying.’ I was like, ‘Well, I’m not worried about it, because I haven’t looked.’”