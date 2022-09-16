Packers’ much-hyped cornerbacks want to show ‘that wasn’t us’

GREEN BAY — Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes are all in complete agreement: As badly as things went against the Minnesota Vikings — and specifically All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson — last week, the Green Bay Packers three cornerbacks’ collective confidence hasn’t been shaken one bit.

As a result, it was another “C” word they and their coaches — defensive coordinator Joe Barry and defensive backs coach/passing-game coordinator Jerry Gray — were focused on all week leading into Sunday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field:

Communication.

For while confidence might not be a problem, communication — both during the week leading into last Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Vikings, and during the game when they lost Jefferson in zone coverage to the tune of nine receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns — definitely was.

Which is why Alexander was emphasizing on Friday afternoon how vital communication had been throughout the week — from the post-loss film session on Monday, to player-to-coach conversations as Barry and Gray formulated the coverage game plan, to player-to-player on-field communication during practice and walk-throughs aimed at avoiding the obvious breakdowns that occurred in Minneapolis.

“We all just need to get on one page, the same page. We need to get on one accord,” said Alexander, who expressed disappointment immediately after the loss to the Vikings that Barry didn’t let him follow Jefferson all over the field in man-to-man coverage. “I think we’ve done a better job this week. So, we’ll see how it goes on Sunday.

“I told everybody how I felt. The uncomfortable conversations are needed. But we’re all on the same page now.

“If I’m feeling some type of way about something, I can’t hold it in. I can’t let it sit. I communicated with (the coaching staff) how I felt, and with some of my teammates, and that was that. … “I don’t want it to be misconstrued that it’s about me or anything. Because it’s not.”

The man-versus-zone coverage debate created by Alexander’s postgame comments hasn’t just disappeared, of course. Alexander reiterated on Friday he would prefer to play man coverage, while Barry explained Thursday there will be games in which the game plan calls for more man coverage than zone.

“It’s good to mix in zone. Myself, I like to play man. I like to play man a bunch,” Alexander said. “Rasul, I think ‘Sul’ likes to play zone a lot. Stokes likes to play man. You get a good combination of both when it’s necessary. I’m OK with either/or.

“(Man coverage) is much simpler because you know that’s your man. (He) can’t go nowhere without you.”

The issue is Barry’s scheme is predicated on primarily playing zone coverage in the back end. The Packers had one of the NFL’s highest zone-coverage rates last season, in part because zone coverage allows the defense to better handle all the pre-snap motion that many popular offenses — including the Matt LaFleur version the Packers run — use.

That said, Barry didn’t rule out using more man coverage moving forward, perhaps even against the Bears, whose first-year offensive coordinator is Luke Getsy. Getsy runs his own variation of the offense after working for both LaFleur and previous head coach Mike McCarthy during his two stints as a Packers assistant.

“It’s much easier to do if you just say, ‘Hey, this week we’re exclusively going to play man.’ I call it ‘dude’ coverage. ‘Hey, you’re going to go cover that dude every snap,’” Barry said. “But in zone, that’s where the challenges lie.”

Whatever coverage they play, the cornerbacks’ challenge is to bounce back from last week’s performance, in which the Vikings racked up nine explosive plays for a combined 225 of their 395 total offensive yards.

Of those, seven were passing plays for 197 yards, including Jefferson’s 64-yard catch, his 36-yard touchdown grab and 22-, 21- and 20-yard receptions. Adam Thielen had a 22-yard reception as well.

“When we looked at that film, there was a lot of miscommunication, where we’re like, ‘Oh, man, I thought you were doing this,’ or, ‘I thought we were doing that,’” Stokes said. “We can’t assume anything. We’ve got to be 100% on the same page. We’re just are making sure there are no more miscommunications.

“We know for a fact that ain’t us. We’ve got to show everybody, ‘That this is who we really are, this is who we’re going to be this year.’

Added Douglas: “That’s not our brand of football. We want to put on tape who we really are. It doesn’t hurt our confidence. We’re just like, ‘That wasn’t us.’ We’ve got to get our (expletive) straight. That’s all it is.”

As good of a trio as the Packers believe they have in Alexander, Douglas and Stokes, they barely played together last season, when Alexander suffered a major shoulder injury in early October — an injury that prompted the Packers to sign Douglas off Arizona’s practice squad — and didn’t play again until an eight-snap cameo in the season-ending playoff loss to San Francisco.

“We’ve got a different team. We’ve got different guys,” Gray said. “I know the expectation of this group is really high, especially coming off from last year, but you can’t expect it to be the same unless you go out there and you’re producing.

“Being our first outing, you don’t like the outcome, especially going against a really good football team and good players. So it happened, and we’ve got to get ready for this week. They’ve got some good football players, too.”

The cornerbacks have something to prove.

“I want a shutout. I would be excited with a shutout, because there’s been a lot of talk about the defense,” Alexander said. “For our defense, we should have that mindset, like, just to quiet everybody down.

“I’m not really into proving (points). I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing. But as a defense, (we’ve) got a little target on our back to step it up this week.”

Health watch

The Packers listed four starters as questionable for Sunday night: left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) and left guard Jon Runyan (concussion).

But not all questionable listings are created equal.

Although all 53 players on the active roster took part in Friday’s practice at some level, Jenkins was listed as having been a full participant while Bakhtiari, Lazard and Runyan were all limited. Bakhtiari did not practice at all on Thursday as part of his one-day-on, one-day-off schedule.

Whether Jenkins’ full participation in the practice means he’ll get the green light to play in his first game since tearing the ACL in his left knee on Nov. 21, 2021 at Minnesota, LaFleur said before practice that the workout would determine the team’s plans for Jenkins.

“We’ve got to get through practice, we’ll see how he does,” LaFleur said. Asked how Jenkins has looked over the past two weeks, LaFleur replied, “He’s done a nice job, but again, we’ll see how he looks today and how his knee responds and see where he’s at.”

Lazard said earlier in the week he would “probably” be a game-time decision, but he did manage to take part in all three practices after not practicing at all leading into last week’s opener at Minnesota.

“Yes, it was an unfortunate situation (to not play at Minnesota), but maybe if I would’ve kept practicing, maybe if I would’ve played in the game on Sunday, then a more detrimental injury would have taken place,” Lazard said. “I always try to stay optimistic and positive in any situation, even if it is negative in the moment.”