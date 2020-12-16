Packers move up to No. 2 behind unanimous No. 1 Chiefs in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — The Kansas City Chiefs know how to avoid any late-season stumbles.
The Chiefs took a 30-10 lead against Miami and held on for a 33-27 victory. They're 12-1 on the season and on pace for the top seed in the AFC.
The Chiefs clinched their fifth straight AFC West title with the victory and are the unanimous No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll.
The defending champs received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
The Green Bay Packers gained two spots to move to No. 2.
"The Packers just keep rolling," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "Is there anybody in the NFC that can beat them?"
And the surging Buffalo Bills also moved up two places to No. 3.
"Josh Allen's emergence continues, and Buffalo has planted the flag as a potential threat to defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.
"Allen got the best of Ben Roethlisberger in an important AFC showdown in Buffalo and showed a national audience why the Bills are to be taken very seriously heading into January."
Both the Packers and Bills will play on Saturday in Week 15. The Packers, who have clinched the NFC North, will host the Carolina Panthers and the Bills will head to Denver to take on the Broncos.
The New Orleans Saints dropped two places to No. 4 after losing to Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints will try to avoid a two-game skid as they host the Chiefs on Sunday. That matchup is the first of two home games in five days for the Saints as they also host Minnesota on Christmas Day.
After their second straight loss, the Pittsburgh Steelers again dropped two spots to No. 5. The Steelers are scheduled to close out Week 15 as they head to Cincinnati to take on the lowly Bengals on Monday night.
"The Steelers are officially playoff-bound, but I've got serious questions about how long they're going to last in the postseason with the defense reeling from linebacker injuries and the running game going nowhere with a paltry 54.3-yard average the past seven games," said Alex Marvez of SiriusXM.
The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, tied for first in the NFC West, grabbed the next two spots. The Rams stayed at No. 6 and will host the winless New York Jets on Sunday and the Seahawks, who routed the Jets last week, gained a spot to No. 7 and will face the surging Washington Football Team.
The Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts, tied for first in the AFC South, are tied at No. 8 in the poll.
And the Cleveland Browns, who lost a thrilling 47-42 game to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, dropped three spots to round out the top 10. Baltimore moved up two places to No. 11.
"In what was the wildest game of this season, the Ravens let the rest of the league know not to count them out," said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback.
"Lamar Jackson looked like the reigning MVP again, culminating in his late-game heroics to pull out the win that Baltimore had to have for its postseason push."
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 14, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12)
12
1
0
384
1
2. Green Bay Packers
10
3
0
369
4
3. Buffalo Bills
10
3
0
361
5
4. New Orleans Saints
10
3
0
341
2
5. Pittsburgh Steelers
11
2
0
334
3
6. Los Angeles Rams
9
4
0
323
6
7. Seattle Seahawks
9
4
0
299
8
8. Indianapolis Colts
9
4
0
297
10
8. Tennessee Titans
9
4
0
297
9
10. Cleveland Browns
9
4
0
274
7
11. Baltimore Ravens
8
5
0
269
13
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8
5
0
266
11
13. Miami Dolphins
8
5
0
240
12
14. Arizona Cardinals
7
6
0
218
15
15. Washington Football Team
6
7
0
210
19
16. Las Vegas Raiders
7
6
0
204
14
17. Minnesota Vikings
6
7
0
195
16
18. New England Patriots
6
7
0
180
17
19. Chicago Bears
6
7
0
153
26
20. New York Giants
5
8
0
152
18
21. Denver Broncos
5
8
0
147
24
22. San Francisco 49ers
5
8
0
135
20
23. Philadelphia Eagles
4
8
1
119
27
24. Detroit Lions
5
8
0
98
25
25. Carolina Panthers
4
9
0
89
22
26. Los Angeles Chargers
4
9
0
86
28
27. Atlanta Falcons
4
9
0
82
23
28. Houston Texans
4
9
0
81
21
29. Dallas Cowboys
4
9
0
61
29
30. Cincinnati Bengals
2
10
1
35
30
31. Jacksonville Jaguars
1
12
0
25
31
32. New York Jets
0
13
0
12
32
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci, John Clayton, John Czarnecki, Tony Dungy, Bob Glauber, Rick Gosselin, Pat Kirwan, Jeff Legwold, Alex Marvez, Jim Miller, Jenny Vrentas, Charean Williams.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!