Packers move up to No. 2 behind unanimous No. 1 Chiefs in AP Pro32 poll

Both the Packers and Bills will play on Saturday in Week 15. The Packers, who have clinched the NFC North, will host the Carolina Panthers and the Bills will head to Denver to take on the Broncos.

The New Orleans Saints dropped two places to No. 4 after losing to Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints will try to avoid a two-game skid as they host the Chiefs on Sunday. That matchup is the first of two home games in five days for the Saints as they also host Minnesota on Christmas Day.

After their second straight loss, the Pittsburgh Steelers again dropped two spots to No. 5. The Steelers are scheduled to close out Week 15 as they head to Cincinnati to take on the lowly Bengals on Monday night.

"The Steelers are officially playoff-bound, but I've got serious questions about how long they're going to last in the postseason with the defense reeling from linebacker injuries and the running game going nowhere with a paltry 54.3-yard average the past seven games," said Alex Marvez of SiriusXM.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, tied for first in the NFC West, grabbed the next two spots. The Rams stayed at No. 6 and will host the winless New York Jets on Sunday and the Seahawks, who routed the Jets last week, gained a spot to No. 7 and will face the surging Washington Football Team.