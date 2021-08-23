Packers move on from recent draft picks Kamal Martin, Ka’dar Hollman while paring roster

Hollman, meanwhile, was behind starters Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes, slot defender Chandon Sullivan and converted wide receiver Kabion Ento at cornerback during camp. He also had been behind 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson before the Packers traded Jackson to the New York Giants for cornerback Isaac Yiadom last week.

Asked earlier in camp about giving draft picks more chances to earn their roster spots, Gutekunst replied, “I think it's just a constant evaluation, and it's going to be different for each guy. I think sometimes you get to a certain stage where it's not good for the team to keep them around then you have to move on. But certainly, if we invest a draft pick in you and we invest time into you, we're going to give you an opportunity to see if you can make it.”

The Packers also released tight end Daniel Crawford, whom they picked up on Aug. 3.

Extra points