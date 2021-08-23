Packers move on from recent draft picks Kamal Martin, Ka’dar Hollman while paring roster

GREEN BAY — While most players don’t need to be reminded of how often NFL stands for “Not For Long,” two moves made by the Green Bay Packers on Monday should serve as reminder of how quickly pro football fortunes can change.
The Packers not only released inside linebacker Kamal Martin, a 2020 fifth-round pick who was running with the No. 1 defense around this time a year ago in training camp, but they also traded cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, a 2019 sixth-round pick who saw action in 14 games (with one start) last season, to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Earlier this summer, the Packers sent a sixth-round pick to the Texans for wide receiver Randall Cobb.
Although a source confirmed ESPN's report that Martin was being released, the Packers didn't officially announce the move Monday. It's possible they are waiting and trying to trade Martin to perhaps acquire a future pick, as they did with Holman.
While fourth-year Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has traditionally been patient with his draft picks, with a few exceptions, Martin’s fall from grace was particularly precipitous.
Before a knee injury sidelined him late in 2020 training camp and opened the door for fellow rookie Krys Barnes, an undrafted free agent, to move into the opening day starting lineup, Martin had been lining up with the starting defense for most of camp. He likely would have started the preseason opener had the COVID-19 pandemic not wiped out last year’s exhibition schedule.
Then, after spending the first six weeks of the season on injured reserve, Martin ended up playing in 10 games with six starts, recording 23 tackles (17 solo), three tackles for a loss, a sack, a quarterback hit and a special teams tackle.
But under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry, and following the offseason addition of veteran inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, Martin began to slide down the depth chart and even moved to outside linebacker for part of camp before he was released on Monday.
Asked about Martin’s fall down the depth chart earlier this month, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti had downplayed Martin working outside, saying, “I think you guys pay more attention to that than I do. It’s more about reps at this point rather than when they get them.”
Martin is just the second Gutekunst draft pick to be selected in the fifth round or higher and be released before his second NFL season. He also cut disappointing 2018 fourth-round wide receiver J’Mon Moore at the end of training camp in 2019.
Last summer, Gutekunst released offensive lineman Cole Madison, a 2018 fifth-round pick who sat out that season while focusing on his mental health, then made the team in 2019 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He never played a regular-season snap in Green Bay.
Hollman, meanwhile, was behind starters Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes, slot defender Chandon Sullivan and converted wide receiver Kabion Ento at cornerback during camp. He also had been behind 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson before the Packers traded Jackson to the New York Giants for cornerback Isaac Yiadom last week.
Asked earlier in camp about giving draft picks more chances to earn their roster spots, Gutekunst replied, “I think it's just a constant evaluation, and it's going to be different for each guy. I think sometimes you get to a certain stage where it's not good for the team to keep them around then you have to move on. But certainly, if we invest a draft pick in you and we invest time into you, we're going to give you an opportunity to see if you can make it.”
The Packers also released tight end Daniel Crawford, whom they picked up on Aug. 3.
Extra points
No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love took part in some individual drill work during Monday’s practice, as head coach Matt LaFleur had planned. Whether Love, who suffered a slight right/throwing shoulder strain in the Aug. 14 preseason opener against the Texans and missed last week’s practices and last Saturday’s game against the New York Jets, will be able to practice Tuesday and play in this Saturday’s preseason finale at Buffalo remains to be seen. … The competition for the two starting guard spots on the Packers’ offensive line continued, but with a twist. Rookie Royce Newman, who started at right guard against the Jets, worked initially as the No. 1 left guard while Lucas Patrick was at right guard. Later in 11-on-11 work, the two flip-flopped sides. Ben Braden and Jon Runyan then worked with the No. 2 line. … Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back) remained sidelined, as did veteran backup offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (knee). New to the injury list: Safety Will Redmond (toe) and inside linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring/glute).
